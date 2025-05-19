Celebrating the best of the Scottish events industry at the Scottish Event Awards 2025

The Scottish Event Awards, Scotland's celebration of event industry excellence, took place on Thursday 24 April, with winners including the Scottish Event Campus, University of Aberdeen, and the World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024.

Held at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange, the Scottish Event Awards, were a celebration of the excellence of the Scottish events sector, recognising the outstanding individuals and organisations involved.

With an emphasis on ensuring integrity and credibility in the evaluation process, the awards were independently judged, ensuring the highest level of fairness when selecting the winners. The judges included Stuart Turner, Director of Purple Moon, Laura Schwartz, keynote speaker, author and former White House Director of Events, and Ian Pirrie, CEO of Cancer Card.

Judith Wilson, events director at EVENTIT, said: “The Scottish Event Awards is always a fantastic night to celebrate the wonderful people and events in the Scottish events industry and bring everyone together.

The Scottish Event Awards 2025 celebrated the best of the events industry

“Congratulations to all our winners and finalists, you are a true testament to creativity, efficiency and perseverance. Every winner showcased outstanding excellence and creativity, distinguishing themselves from their peers to secure one of these esteemed and sought-after awards.”

Catalyst Event Production Services sponsored the Rising Star 2025 in memory of Stephen Tooth, who passed away last year.

Graeme Craig, Managing Director at Catalyst Event Production Services, said: “We were proud to present the Rising Star award to Jordan Gorman, in memory of our colleague Stephen. Stephen shared his knowledge of the events industry with so many people and so this award is fitting in his memory.”

Other events sponsors included hosts Edinburgh Corn Exchange, Saltire Hospitality, 360 Event Hire, LNER, Catch the MICE, and BIG Partnership.

The main and starter were created by Saltire Hospitality, with desserts on offer from ChocTree, Mademoiselle Macaron, S Luca of Musselburgh and The Cheese Lady, and welcome drinks from The Barologist on Tour.

To see the full list of winners at the Scottish Event Awards 2025, go to: https://eventit.org.uk/scottish-event-awards/