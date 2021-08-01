Cenkos Securities hails Scottish input as clients raise £1 billion
Institutional stockbroking firm Cenkos Securities, which runs its Scottish operations out of Edinburgh, has helped clients raise in excess of £1 billion so far in 2021 – more than was achieved in the whole of 2020.
Since the start of the year, the firm has advised on 21 fundraisings for corporate clients, including two initial public offerings, bringing the total raised to £1.05bn.
Four transactions have been generated out of the Scottish office: 88 Energy, with a £6.75m placing; Landore Resources, £3.5m placing; Getch Group, £6.25m placing and open offer; and Plant Health Care, £7.06m placing.
CEO Julian Morse said: “With a revitalised leadership team driving a more collaborative culture, these are clear signs that our focus on teamwork and delivering for our clients is starting to pay off. The new client wins are a testament to this, as are the number of clients whose success over a number of years is enabling them to come back to the market to fund further growth.”