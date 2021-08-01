Cenkos Securities hails Scottish input as clients raise £1 billion

Since the start of the year, the firm has advised on 21 fundraisings for corporate clients, including two initial public offerings, bringing the total raised to £1.05bn.

CEO Julian Morse said: “With a revitalised leadership team driving a more collaborative culture, these are clear signs that our focus on teamwork and delivering for our clients is starting to pay off. The new client wins are a testament to this, as are the number of clients whose success over a number of years is enabling them to come back to the market to fund further growth.”