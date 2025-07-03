CFH Docmail upgrades its print capabilities in Livingston with UK-first Konica Minolta AccurioPress C14010 presses

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd has significantly enhanced hybrid mail provider CFH Docmail Ltd.’s (www.cfh.com) production capabilities with the installation of two AccurioPress C14010 digital presses at its Livingston site. The first of their kind to be installed in the UK, the AccurioPress C14010s replace three previous AccurioPress C6100 models, an investment that supports the company's ambitious growth strategy and the upcoming launch of its high-quality online print platform.

The new presses meet CFH Docmail’s demand for a high-performance digital toner press, delivering exceptional print quality across diverse media types. With inline finishing, advanced automation, and robust quality control, the AccurioPress C14010s offers a transformative step forward in print speed, consistency, and production efficiency.

Steve Cray, Production Director at CFH Docmail, commented, “We were looking for a solution that could meet our current needs and scale with us for future growth, including new audiences through our soon-to-launch online print store named Print Lover (www.printlover.com). The AccurioPress C14010 stood out for its performance, broad media capabilities, and reliability. The investment will give us increased speed, higher quality, and additional inline finishing capabilities, which will improve our operational efficiencies.”

The company plans to use the new presses to produce a wide range of premium, fast-turnaround print materials, from business cards and calendars to booklets and marketing collateral. With increased duty cycles and automation features like duplex registration and automatic media detection, CFH Docmail expects improved uptime, reduced waste, and greater throughput, especially during peak production periods.

“This investment strengthens our production capability at a critical time of growth,” added Steve. “For our customers, it means faster turnaround times, enhanced quality control, and more choice, all produced seamlessly in-house with end-to-end quality control.”

The installation reflects CFH Docmail’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge print technology while expanding its service offering. It is also the start of a broader strategic relationship with Konica Minolta, as the business expands into these new service areas.

Jon Hiscock at Konica Minolta Business Solutions (UK) Ltd also commented, “Supporting CFH Docmail’s growth with the installation of two AccurioPress C14010's is a proud moment for us. We’re excited to be a strategic print partner and shaping the future together. The AccurioPress C14010 is built for businesses that demand speed, quality, and automation without compromise. Supporting CFH Docmail with our flagship toner presses reflects our shared commitment to innovation and performance. This partnership isn’t just about print - it’s about scaling smarter, faster, and with purpose.”

For further information about CFH Docmail please visit:https://www.cfh.com/

For further information about Konica Minolta please visit:www.konicaminolta.co.uk