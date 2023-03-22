Sydney May Nicholson has started as a grafter in the new Channel 4 game show, Rise & Fall.

A West Lothian delivery driver is among 16 people battling it out for a £100,000 prize on Channel 4’s new game show Rise and Fall.

Sydney May Nicholson, 24, said she has “stepped out of her comfort zone” to go on the show, which has the same creators as hit programme The Traitors. Rise and Fall is hosted by Greg James and sees 16 contestants take part, each of whom may find themselves in the position of a Ruler or a powerless Grafter. All players can either rise or fall during the course of the game but only Rulers are able to win the prize pot.

Sydney, who is a single mum, said she wanted to prove to her daughter that “she can do anything”. Sydney has started her journey in the competition as a Grafter and is currently living in cold and damp conditions.

But she has sparked a romantic interest in 28-year-old Hertfordshire contestant Jack Woods, as she openly said on the show: “I’m finding myself getting closer to Jack, he’s flirty and obviously I’m attracted to him.” She added: “My best quality to help me win the show is that I am competitive and I don’t like to lose. I can get along with anybody regardless of age, gender and the background they come from.”