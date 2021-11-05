Chief executive of Scotland's Data Lab to leave after six years in role

Gillian Docherty, who has an OBE, is to step down from the position she has held for the last six years.

The Data Lab said Docherty, who holds an OBE, would step down from the position she has held for the last six years. She will remain in position at The Data Lab until late-January before taking up the role of chief commercial officer at the University of Strathclyde.

Brian Hills, deputy chief executive of The Data Lab, said: “Since Gillian joined The Data Lab, she has done a tremendous job of elevating the profile of AI and data science across academia and business in Scotland.

“We are extremely grateful for her leadership and contribution that she has made during her tenure and wish her the best for her future endeavours.”

The centre will shortly commence its search for a new chief executive.

Les Bayne, chair of The Data Lab board, added: “The work and programmes achieved under the leadership of Gillian over the last six years have made a considerable difference to Scotland’s AI and data sectors and set the tone for the future of the organisation.

“I extend my thanks to Gillian for her support and ambition, which has benefitted the centre and all who work for and with The Data Lab.

“Brian has worked closely with Gillian during her tenure and will step into the interim role upon her departure. The board and I will continue to work closely with Brian and the wider organisation during this interim period to continue the brilliant work of The Data Lab.”

