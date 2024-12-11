CirrusHQ appoints AWS exec as head of sales

Livingston-based CirrusHQ, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud specialist, has appointed Craig Ridsdill in a newly created Head of Sales role.

Reporting to CirrusHQ’s Chief Revenue Officer, Stephen Croke, Craig joins the organisation from AWS, where he has spent the last six years leading the cloud services platform’s higher education and NHS healthcare teams.

At CirrusHQ, he will work closely with Croke to further extend the organisation’s relationship with those across healthcare and education seeking to reap the benefits of the cloud.

Commenting on his appointment, James Lucas, CEO of CirrusHQ said: “The whole of the tech sector has experienced a level of unease in recent years; however, we have seen a turning point in 2024 as more organisations have recognised the value of migrating their workloads from on-premises to the cloud.

"Given our deep technical focus and relationship with AWS – and bringing together Craig’s significant experience with the organisation – this will give our customers a unique opportunity in 2025 to best understand how the cloud can benefit them.”

Craig Ridsdill, Head of Sales, CirrusHQ said: “We all know how much pressure the education and health sectors are under, but the cloud can bring about real change and drive more collaboration and growth. We have seen more organisations re-recognise in recent years just how much the cloud could help them become more agile and have a technology infrastructure that scales to their needs.

"It feels as if we are entering a new era of the cloud and joining CirrusHQ feels like the perfect time to bring a new generation to the table to share how much innovation we have seen in the technology.”

Craig’s appointment follows a strong year for CirrusHQ which has seen particular success in cloud migration projects across the UK with Teesside University, City of Glasgow College and White Rose Education. It also signed a multi-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS and secured more than 100 AWS certifications.

In addition to Craig’s appointment, CirrusHQ was also recently named as a GCloud14 supplier and was awarded its sixth AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Control Tower.