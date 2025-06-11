City boiler firm nominated for four awards

The Edinburgh Boiler Company (EBC) is hoping to continue a successful year after being shortlisted in four categories at the prestigious Regional Energy Efficiency Awards 2025.

The firm, which is based in Dalkeith, has been nominated for Boiler Installer of the Year, Solar Installer of the Year, ASHP Installer of the Year and Director of the Year.

The awards, which recognise best practice within the industry, are open to anyone involved in the energy saving and efficiency sector in Scotland, with judges looking for demonstrable skills, expertise and quality of service from nominees.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony in Glasgow later this month.

Shortlisted: Dougie Bell.

EBC managing director Dougie Bell said: “We have a strong team at the Edinburgh Boiler Company and it’s fantastic to see their work recognised with these nominations.

“We made a conscious effort to pivot into renewables a couple of years ago and this kind of recognition validates what was an important transition for us.

“To be up for four awards is fantastic – good luck to everyone else who has been nominated.”

A spokesman for the Energy Efficiency Awards, said: “In 2025 we continue to recognise the great innovators and achievements in our industry.

“It is vital to save energy and in doing so help the environment and drive down our energy bills and it is our award winners and nominees who are at the sharp end setting out to achieve this.

“They have often been the unsung heroes of our industry and our regional and national awards events give them the voice and recognition they deserve.”

The move into solar and heat pump installations helped EBC post a record turnover of £7.2m in its latest set of financial results, with sales up 60% on the previous 12 months.

The company also gained national recognition towards the end of last year when it was named Building Services Contractor of the Year at the H&V News Awards 2024.