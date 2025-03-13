City companies in major link-up

Insurepair, the Edinburgh-based all trades insurance reinstatement specialist, is targeting further client expansion after partnering with Viewpoint Housing Association to carry out work across their diverse portfolio.

From care homes to sheltered housing and general needs accommodation, the association has around 1400 properties across Edinburgh, East Lothian, Fife and Midlothian offering different levels of support.

It is the largest such agreement taken on by Insurepair, which also specialises in domestic renovations, and positions the firm well for continued growth this year.

Founder Richard O’Donnell, who moved the business into a larger headquarters in the capital’s Morningside area last year, said: “It means a great deal that Viewpoint Housing Association has put their trust and faith in us.

“For an association with so many properties, it is hugely important for them to know they are in capable hands should any work be required and we will provide efficient and effective service while always considering value for money.

“We share the same values so it is the ideal fit for us to be working with Viewpoint. They take great pride in offering their tenants and residents peace of mind in a safe and supported environment and with our own laser focus on customer service, we will provide the association with exactly the same.

“It’s a real boost to have them on board as a preferred partner and we’re looking forward to further expanding the client base.”

A spokesperson for Viewpoint said: “We chose Insurepair because of their commitment to quality and their customer-first approach. Their comprehensive service offering ensures that any damage to our properties is reinstated in a timely manner, and their transparent communication with residents and staff members is crucial in managing what can often be a stressful experience.”

Viewpoint is one of the first clients to benefit from Insurepair’s new software system, the company having recently overhauled its internal processes with the introduction of CoreLogic’s Symbility platform.

Declaring the switch a big success, O’Donnell said: “It’s been a bit of a gamechanger for us to be honest.

“Our job acceptance ratio since adopting the new system has consistently been 8.5/10, which is very encouraging. We have also had new client interest from brokers and loss adjusters, who are already using the same software, making it easy to work with us and transfer claims and information.”