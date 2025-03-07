City firm expands service offering at HQ

St Andrews Timber & Building Supplies has strengthened its partnership with HSS Hire Group (HSS) with the opening of a rental facility at its Edinburgh headquarters.

The firm is now able to supply tool and equipment hire at its Prestonfield branch, the move coming after the success of a similar arrangement at its West Lothian base in Livingston which launched in November.

Open to both the public (with certain restrictions) and trade, the latest addition to the company’s offerings sees it take another step towards its target of becoming the go-to builders’ merchants, a ‘one-stop’ shop serving the east and central belt of Scotland.

Tool and plant hire currently stored on site and available at Prestonfield include 52L pump dehumidifiers, MiTower 4m One-Person Quick Build Towers, floor and edge sanders and breakers.

Most items are a minimum one-day hire except dehumidifiers, scaffolds, strongboy prop head wall supports and steel props (acrows) which are a minimum seven days.

Customers can hire from the HSS counter on the day if in stock. If not in stock, items can be delivered direct and picked up from them kerb-to-kerb for a small transport fee.

Welcoming the Prestonfield addition, managing director Ronnie Robinson said: “With the HSS set-up well received by our customers and working well at Livingston, we felt introducing something similar at our Edinburgh headquarters was a natural step to take.

“The partnership brings the Prestonfield branch in-line and up to date with our modernisation plans to continue to move towards a truly one-stop shop.

“We keep evolving as a business and this means our oldest and most established branch now has the same fully-rounded offering as our newest and most modern development in Livingston.”