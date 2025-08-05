City man to help drive Inspirent's private sector launch

Edinburgh-based marketing specialist Keith Parsons is to play a key role as business support consultancy Inspirent launches into the private sector.

Inspirent, which is headquartered in Hamilton, has been a delivery partner for the Scottish government for a number of years, with a focus on working successfully within the public sector.

Under the guidance of chief executive Liz McCutcheon, the firm is diversifying and looking to transform the fortunes of owner-led private enterprises.

The expansion will see the introduction of a series of ‘no-nonsense’ 1-2-1 sessions covering marketing, finance, growth and IT audits for small to medium-sized companies looking to take the next steps in their business journeys.

The one-hour sessions are designed to give honest insights while providing clarity on the best approach for clients going forward. They will be available online to SMEs across the UK, as well as in person at the Inspirent offices.

Mr Parsons, who joined Inspirent in 2016 having been previously with Heineken and Molson Coors, is to help lead the delivery of the marketing audits, and said: “The audits offer a no-nonsense, expert review of a company’s marketing activities to drive growth and success.

“They are ideal if business owners are spending time or money on marketing but not seeing results, unsure what’s actually working in their current approach, or thinking about hiring help, but want to know where to focus first.”

Mrs McCutcheon said: “Almost six years ago, when I stepped into the role of CEO, I recognised a significant opportunity to evolve our business. With over three decades of expertise in supporting organisations, it became clear that our knowledge and approach could benefit a wider audience, particularly SMEs.

“These businesses often don’t want a large consultancy firm; they need an approachable, experienced partner who understands the unique challenges they face. That’s what we’ve become.

“We are proud to now offer practical, hands-on support designed to help small businesses overcome implementation challenges and drive sustainable growth. This shift reflects our ambition to build long-term resilience by diversifying into the private sector while staying true to our values of putting the client at the heart of everything we do.”