Local restaurants in Edinburgh are being urged to apply for the second series with their winning menu to go head-to-head with other eateries in the city.

Three restaurants will take it in turns to wine and dine each other across three nights in order to host the best overall meal and win £1,000 in cash.

Each episode will feature two members of staff from the restaurant, composed of a duo team consisting of someone from the kitchen and someone from front of house. The pair will act as representatives for their restaurants. Just like the original format, the show aims to be light hearted, fun and full of great characters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Come Dine With Me is looking for Edinburgh restaurants to take part in a new series

In terms of cooking, contestants would need to prepare a starter, main course and dessert that would normally be seen on a traditional menu. Filming would be three to four days, and will take place from September 5 to 7.

Edinburgh local restaurants competing would not be expected to close, but instead if the restaurant happens to be closed on the notified dates, the team are happy to cooperate and work around this by having family and friends providing atmosphere.

Whether you are a chef, a restaurant owner or a waiter and are based in Edinburgh, then this is an opportunity for you to compete with other local cuisines and showcase your food with the nation.

Channel 4 is keen for numerous varieties of restaurants to apply by nominating at least one chef and one other staff member in a bid to hos the best dining experience known nationwide, as well as walk away with £1000 and the prestigious CDWM- The Professionals Award. The evening will be critiqued on the quality of food/drink, service, atmosphere and overall experience served.

Bianca Clayton, casting producer, said: "Considering the amazing variety of unique and delicious restaurants all over Edinburgh, there will be some hot competition in this show. We are looking for restaurant duos with bags of personality who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000 for their restaurant".

The only criteria is that you are over 18 and work as a chef or member of staff in the restaurant you’re representing. Filming will take place in the restaurant during service and we will need permission from the owner for the restaurant to feature.