Construction firm appointed to build new multi-million-pound development on Edinburgh’s Canongate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Property development company, S Harrison, has appointed Scottish construction company, Clark Contracts, to build a new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in the historic surroundings of Canongate, just behind Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several existing buildings have already been demolished on the site, whilst numerous older and architecturally interesting elements have been retained and will be sympathetically incorporated into the new scheme, which will comprise of 76 studio rooms. In addition, there will be quality amenity space, separate study rooms, a multimedia room, gym, break out space and cycle storage.

Clark Contracts will start work in January and the development will complete in time for the start of the 2026 academic year. The longstanding company, which was founded in 1978 and has offices in Edinburgh and Paisley, has completed work on more than £90million worth of PBSA projects in recent years throughout Edinburgh, Stirling and Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Harrison has successfully delivered numerous PBSA schemes in Edinburgh, York and Leeds, totalling thousands of bedrooms. The developer is also currently working on another PBSA scheme in Edinburgh, close to all Newington Road’s amenities on East Newington Place, which will consist of 65 studio rooms and is due to complete in summer 2025.

Property development company, S Harrison, has appointed Clark Contracts to build a new purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) scheme in the historic surroundings of Canongate.

Both S Harrison’s Edinburgh developments are being delivered as part of a forward funding deal with Singapore headquartered Q Investment Partners (QIP), which is a global leader in purpose-built residential real estate and invests in mature markets across the globe including the UK, US and Japan.

David Clancy, from S Harrison, said: “This latest development in Canongate will create more much-needed student accommodation in the heart of one of Europe’s top university cities, opposite the Holyrood Campus of The University of Edinburgh and within easy reach of lots of other key university facilities.

“We’re therefore delighted to appoint Clark Contracts and give this tired and unloved brownfield site a new and sustainable future, with a sympathetic design that contributes towards preserving the character and appearance of Edinburgh’s Old Town Conservation Area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Scanlan, Director from Clark Contracts, said: “This project will combine significant elements of the site’s existing historic buildings alongside a new five-storey building, and the whole development is designed to be highly energy efficient and will utilise the latest green technology.

“We have a strong track record of delivering successful PBSA schemes and high-quality projects in sensitive and historic parts of Edinburgh, so we are delighted to have been appointed by S Harrison to deliver this development and look forward to starting work during January.”

James Coppack, Head of QIP Development Group, commented: “This second collaboration with S Harrison in Edinburgh, represents another important milestone in our commitment to growing our vertically integrated UK PBSA platform.

“Over the past year, we have worked closely with S Harrison to deliver projects that meet the rising demand for high-quality accommodation in key student markets. The Canongate development is a particularly interesting one for us as the site is situated within the Royal Mile, a street that provides a main throughfare of the Old Town of the City. The development encompasses historical preservation through the incorporation of the former walls and workshop building, whilst providing a best-in-class scheme that complements its local context.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Harrison has made a substantial investment in Edinburgh in recent years. The company is currently working on a 157-bedroom hotel in the city’s Haymarket area that will open in early 2026 and will be operated by European hotel group MEININGER Hotels. S Harrison will hold the completed investment, further strengthening the company’s property portfolio.

In addition, S Harrison has secured planning consent for a major new £100 million mixed-use development in a prime waterfront location in Leith. The development, known as Ocean Point 2, will comprise of residential and PBSA, along with commercial, co-working and amenity space.