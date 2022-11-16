David Caskie and Stuart Chalmers, both of whom have been with the group for more than 20 years, will become joint MDs for Accenture north of the Border, replacing Michelle Hawkins, who is moving to a new global role with the company. Mr Caskie is the global lead for the firm’s technology ecosystem supplier management group, while Mr Chalmers has held various posts focused on financial services, and Accenture says he has led several of its key accounts in this area in recent years.

The duo have implemented plans to expand the company’s capabilities in data and responsible artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and cloud engineering, plus product design with the launch of Accenture Song (to help firms improve customer relations) in Scotland, and are recruiting at all levels. Accenture, which says it is present in about 50 countries, added that it has built its Scottish business over the last 30 years through organic growth and acquisition, and is pursuing integration of Infinity Works, ContextIS and Mudano into its operations in the region.

Mr Caskie said: “As Scotland builds its economy through data-driven innovation, the role of digital technology and marketing, and data intelligence will grow exponentially. Alongside, the demand for cybersecurity expertise increases, and the need for responsible and ethical AI becomes critical. We want to play a leading part in that success story for Scotland. Building on our existing resources in Edinburgh and Glasgow and attracting new recruits is an essential part of our plan.”

Mr Chalmers added: “We want to grow the business in Scotland and believe we can do that through a powerful mix of local knowledge and talent combined with Accenture’s global experience and reach. We have been gradually building our capabilities out of the Edinburgh office through strategic acquisitions and we’ve now invested in a new Glasgow base to build on the skills we already have in place. We aim to support the growth of Scottish companies and – just as importantly – to bring new work to Scotland.”

Accenture last year said it had earmarked the two Scottish cities as key to helping boost its UK workforce by 3,000 over the following three years.