The firm said the connection dates back to “the dawn of the digital age” in an internet cafe, with the new base set to be an international hub, with direct flights to Chicago, where its Americas central office is located. Kin + Carta added that the Scottish city is also now considered the data capital of Europe, which will be “hugely beneficial” for its clients, as it continues its commitment to investing in tech talent.

David Tuck, Edinburgh native and the company’s group chief executive of Europe, commented: “[The Scottish capital] is key for our long-term growth. We have a number of our leaders who call the city home, including our public sector client lead, director of managed services, head of mobile, and our chairman, so building out our offering here made perfect sense.

“We want this new hub to be a destination for our people, for innovation and for building a world that works better for everyone. And to have that happening in my home city is personally very exciting.”

The business says that as part of its B Corp accreditation, building materials for the new office were sustainably sourced. Picture: contributed.