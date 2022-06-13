The brand-new Beechdean Doggy Ice Cream will be sold in stores nationwide from June 16, costing £2.99 for a pack of four (110ml each).

Available in two flavours - Pea and Vanilla and Apple and Carrot – the ice creams are 100% plant-based and made with real fruit and vegetables to offer a nutritious snack whilst also keeping canines cool in the warm weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the roll-out, Aldi has partnered with local ice cream vendors in Scotland to get the new product straight into the paws of pups this weekend. They have enlisted dogs to take part in a ‘dog-livery’ service to help dispense the cooling delicacy to their furry friends.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “With more of our customers now owning dogs, we’re delighted to launch a nutritious and tasty treat that will help keep dogs cool in the heat. Being the first UK supermarket to launch a dog-friendly ice cream comes just in time for summer as we look forward to the warm weather.

“Teaming up with ice cream vans across the country gives us the chance to get the product straight into owner’s hands, so they can share a special moment alongside a tasty treat outside with their furry friend - we’re confident they won’t be able to keep their paws off it.”

Aldi’s Beechdean Doggy Ice Cream will be available in the Freezer aisle, next to Aldi’s full ice cream range, nationwide from June 16.

Aldi is launching a new dog-friendly ice cream for pups to enjoy this summer.