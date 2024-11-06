Aldi UK: major supermarket opening 11 brand new UK stores before Christmas 2024 - full list of locations

Alex Nelson
By Alex Nelson

Jobs and finance writer

Published 6th Nov 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 13:05 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The supermarket is expanding its reach to more communities 🛒

A major supermarket is set to open 11 new stores across the UK before Christmas

This week, new Aldi stores will open in Sedgley (West Midlands) and Castle Douglas (Scotland), with additional locations planned for Horsham (West Sussex) and Muswell Hill (London) later in November.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The expansion continues with new stores in Totton (Hampshire), Cribbs Causeway (Bristol), and Pwllheli (Gwynedd), all scheduled to open before the festive season.

In addition, over 15 stores will undergo refurbishments before Christmas to enhance the customer experience and incorporate even more sustainable features.

Kevin the Carrot plush toy sale date announced

Aldi’s brand new Kevin the Carrot character toys will go on sale on Thursday, November 14, the firm has announced

Kevin, Katie, and a host of other characters from the viral advert will be featured, with prices starting at £2.99

The evil Humbug minions will be among the new characters going on sale in the middle aisle

Other Kevin the Carrot Christmas items will include pyjamas and a story book

The new openings are part of Aldi's long-term goal to reach 1,500 stores across the UK. The supermarket is investing £800 million in expanding its UK presence this year alone.

Jonathan Neale, Real Estate Managing Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we’re committed to making high-quality, affordable food accessible to everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our new store openings are a testament to our ongoing investment in the UK, and we’re thrilled to bring Aldi’s unbeatable prices to even more communities ahead of the festive season.”

Shoppers in an Aldi supermarket in London (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)placeholder image
Shoppers in an Aldi supermarket in London (Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The full list of Aldi stores opening before Christmas:

  • Bilston Street, Sedgley, West Midlands – November 2024
  • Oakwell Road, Castle Douglas, Dumfries and Galloway – November 2024
  • Tanbridge Retail Park, Horsham, West Sussex – November 2024
  • Straiton Road, Loanhead, Midlothian – November 2024
  • Muswell Hill, Haringey, Greater London – November 2024
  • Caernarvon Road, Pwllheli, Gwynedd – November 2024
  • Salisbury Road, Totton, Hampshire – December 2024
  • Cribbs Causeway, Bristol – December 2024
  • Colliery Lane, Hetton-le-Hole, Tyne and Wear - December 2024
  • Princess Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester - December 2024
  • Duff Street, Macduff, Banffshire - December 2024

We’d love to hear your thoughts! Are you excited about Aldi’s new store openings in your area, or do you have a favourite location you can’t wait to visit? Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments section.

Related topics:SupermarketAldiChristmasShoppingMoneyBoost
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice