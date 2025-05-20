BBC could be launching its own Fire TV Stick rival 👀

The BBC is looking to release its own streaming stick.

It would help to “prepare” Brits for the future switchover from terrestrial TV.

But what do we know about the potential device?

The BBC is plotting to launch its own streaming stick to help Brits “prepare” for the “end of terrestrial TV”. The big switchover to streaming-only television is being eyed to take place in the 2030s.

The Beeb’s device could rival popular devices like Amazon’s Fire TV stick and act as a “bridge” to help viewers get ready for the change. The broadcaster’s director general has reportedly held discussions with ITV, Channel 4 and 5 bosses over the stick.

But why is the switchover coming - and when can you expect it? Here’s all you need to know:

The Times recently reported that the Beeb is considering launching its own streaming stick device - in the vein of Fire TV, Roku, etc. Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, explained that it could help “take people over the bridge” and get used to watching TV without need for an aerial.

In a speech in Manchester , he added: “To help, we want to double down on Freely as a universal free service to deliver live TV over broadband. And we are considering a streaming media device with Freely capabilities built in, with a radically simplified user interface specifically designed to help those yet to benefit from IP services.”

BBC Broadcasting House | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Mr Davie explained: “I talked a few years ago about my belief that we needed to own digital switchover, not get dragged, and proactively shape the future."

When could terrestrial TV end in the UK?

You do not have to worry about your terrestrial TV disappearing anytime soon. Under current legislation, the future of terrestrial TV has been secured through to 2034.

But the future after that date remains up in the air- and the switch would mean that shows would be broadcast over streaming instead of via an aerial. Expect a big public information campaign much closer to the time to make sure you are aware of the change.

A BBC report explains: “The days of turning on your TV and finding an electronic programme guide listing channels – with BBC1 and BBC2 at the top, then ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 – are disappearing. The proposed date for the dawn of a new era is 2035; the end of traditional terrestrial TV as we know it.”

Tim Davie said: “At the BBC we have been working hard to build digital platforms and content to meet changing audience needs, enriching our offer and welcoming the possibilities of a post broadcast world.

“We think now is the time to confirm an IP switchover in the 2030s, setting out the conditions and providing certainty to ensure success.

He continued: “There are huge benefits, financially and socially, and we want to play our part, working with Government, with our sector and beyond to help - building trust that a digital world can work for all. The BBC can play a key role in innovating to ensure that the new world is inclusive and accessible.

