British Gas offers chance to win free electricity for a year - how to qualify

This Saturday, millions across the globe will do their bit to save the planet by switching off unnecessary electronics and lighting for Earth Hour.

Being energy conscious in the UK this weekend could also lead to 10 lucky people saving a big chunk of money.

British Gas’s PeakSave customers have the chance to win free electricity for a year if they reduce their electricity usage during the allotted hour of 8.30-9.30pm.

John Evans, Commercial Director at British Gas, says: “Earth Hour is a powerful reminder that small actions can make a difference- not only to the environment but for 10 lucky PeakSavers who can win free electricity for a year.”

The 10 lucky winners will receive £926, covering the average annual electricity cost, picked from those PeakSave customers who fall below their usual usage.

Explaining what customers have to do to qualify, John adds: “To be entered into a prize draw to win free electricity, our PeakSavers just need to use less electricity during Earth Hour than they usually would during this time.”

Not that many Brits will need extra incentives to do their bit for the planet. As a nation, we are becoming more energy conscious than ever, with research from British Gas finding that 8 in 10 homeowners are willing to make changes around their homes to lessen their carbon footprint.

Those who are keen to reduce their bills can save with the PeakSave scheme as it offers half price electricity when you shift your energy usage to the off-peak hours of 11am to 4pm on a Sunday.

More than 800,000 people have saved more than £20m to date as a nation through the scheme.