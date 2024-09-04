Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Winter fuel payment cuts are likely to hit pensioners hard, so get the support you need 🔥

Winter fuel payments for pensioners will berestricted to those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits this winter

Around 10 million pensioners are expected to lose out due to the new policy

The government has launched a campaign to increase Pension Credit take-up and help pensioners check their eligibility

Pensioners with a weekly income below £218.15 (single) or £332.95 (couple) may qualify

Pension Credit can lead to extra support like help with housing costs, council tax and energy bills

The government faces criticism over the decision, leading to potential Labour rebellion

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The axing of universal winter fuel payments for pensioners has become one of the first controversial issues under the new Labour government.

Previously, winter fuel payments were available to everyone above the state pension age, but as of this winter, the benefit will be restricted to those receiving pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 10 million pensioners are expected to lose out as a result of the policy, which the Government revealed as part of its plan to tackle a £22 billion “black hole”.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The £22 billion black hole inherited from the previous governments means we are having to take tough decisions now to fix the foundations of our economy – including making the winter fuel payments available to those most at need.”

Now, the Government has launched a “Pension Credit Week of Action” campaign to increase the take-up of pension credit, and encourage those who are retired to check their eligibility for the benefit payments and make an application.

An elderly resident makes his way up a snow covered road in Hartley Wintney, in Hampshire, in 2019 (Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Who is eligible for pension credit?

Pensioners whose weekly income is below £218.15 for a single person or £332.95 for a couple are being urged to use the DWP’s online calculator to determine their eligibility for payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People with a severe disability, carers and those who are responsible for a child or a young person who lives with them could receive additional money.

Pension credit can also include extra amounts for certain housing costs, such as ground rent or service charges.

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Thousands of pensioners are missing out on pension credit worth on average £3,900 per year. That needs to change.

“It’s easier than ever to check if you are eligible, including with our online calculator, and if your circumstances have changed since the last time you looked – I urge you to check again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Friends, families and neighbours can also encourage their loved ones to apply, so that they are not missing out on this vital benefit.”

How to check your eligibility

You can verify your eligibility for Pension Credit online or by phone. Visit www.gov.uk/pension-credit or call the helpline at 0800 99 1234 (Northern Ireland: 0808 100 6165).

The online calculator can help pensioners check if they are likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive.

How to apply

If you’re eligible and want to apply for Pension Credit, you will need your National Insurance number and the bank account details of account where payments should be deposited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You’ll also need information about your income, savings and investments, and - if applicable - be able to provide details of rent, mortgage, service charges, and other housing costs.

You can apply online through the UK government website, or call the Pension Credit helpline at 0800 99 1234 (or 0808 100 6165 if you're in Northern Ireland).

If you’d prefer to make a postal application, you can download the Pension Credit claim form from the government website and send it to the address provided on the form.

After applying, you'll receive a letter confirming your application and detailing the next steps. The processing time for applications can vary, but you’ll be informed about when to expect a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What other benefits can I claim?

Pension Credit is often described as a “gateway benefit” as it can lead to further support – and some people could see their income boosted by thousands of pounds by making a successful claim.

Even a small Pension Credit award can open doors to other benefits, including help with housing costs, council tax and heating bills. Here are some of the further benefits you could receive following a successful Pension Credit claim:

Winter Fuel Payment: As discussed above, eligible pensioners will receive this benefit this winter

As discussed above, eligible pensioners will receive this benefit this winter Free TV licence for over-75s: Worth £169.50 per year

Worth £169.50 per year Housing Benefit: Worth thousands for some renters - the amount depends on your living situation

Worth thousands for some renters - the amount depends on your living situation Council Tax Reduction: Potentially worth thousands per year

Potentially worth thousands per year Energy Bill Reductions: Includes £25 per week Cold Weather Payments and the £150 Warm Home Discount

Includes £25 per week Cold Weather Payments and the £150 Warm Home Discount Additional Benefits: Including free dental care, vouchers for glasses and more

Will there be a winter payment U-turn?

The restriction of winter fuel payments was already a thorny issue. Then Ofgem revealed it would be increasing its energy price cap from 1 October, raising it from the current £1,568 to £1,717 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales.

With the rise, households will face higher energy bills, which could be substantial during winter when energy consumption typically rises due to heating needs - this could significantly impact those who are vulnerable or struggling financially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As such, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer have faced amplified criticism from opponents, campaigners and some of their own MPs over the winter fuel payment decision.

So far, Reeves has ignored calls to reverse her decision to cut winter fuel payments, but MPs are expected to be given a vote on it next week, paving the way for a potential Labour rebellion.

Rachael Maskell, the York Central MP, is one MP who has appeared to signal she is willing to disobey her party’s orders to vote for the measure.

Asked if she could vote for the measure on BBC’s Newsnight, she said: “I couldn’t vote for this, but I think what we are saying, this is bigger than a vote because this is about protecting people’s lives and ultimately that is our responsibility as MPs, to speak to truth to power.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if she would disobey a whipped vote on the matter, Maskell said: “I will do anything to protect life and on this occasion what I am saying to our Government is they have got the weekend to work this through, but put in some mitigation to protect the most vulnerable... to ensure that they can be safe, warm and well this winter.”

What are your thoughts on the recent changes to winter fuel payments and the new Pension Credit Week of Action? Do you have questions about applying? Share your views, experiences or seek advice in the comments section.