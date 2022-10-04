The date when millions of low-income households who rely on benefits across the United Kingdom, including Edinburgh, will be given their second cost of living payment has been revealed.

It’s the second part of a £650 grant aimed at helping low-income households cope with soaring energy and food prices. .

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said that those on means-tested benefits will get it paid directly into their bank, building society or credit union account from November 8 to November 23.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Chloe Smith said: “Millions of families will soon see a £324 cash boost as part of our extensive £1,200 support package, helping to raise incomes and manage the rising cost of living.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the second cost of living payment, such as the date it will be paid out, the criteria you need to meet to be eligible and how to apply in Edinburgh.

What is the cost of living payment?

Direct payments to help with the soaring costs of living in the UK will be paid to over eight million households that are eligible.

It involves two different payments that total to £650.

The first payment to eligible households of £326 was paid in July, whilst the second will be the remaining £324 and it is part of £1,200 support package for millions this year .

Meanwhile, the £150 Disability Cost of Living Payment was provided in September, with a £300 additional pensioner payment to come in the Winter.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

The Cost of Living payment of £650 will see over eight million households eligible across the country supported.

This includes all Edinburgh households that are already entitled to a payment from the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

Tax credit-only customers who will receive the second payment shortly following DWP payments must have received a payment, or an annual award of at least £26, of tax credits for any day between August 26 and September 25, 2022, or be later found to be eligible for tax credits for this period.