Edinburgh cafe blames tram works and Covid as it shuts after five years

A popular cafe on Leith Walk is closing, with the venue’s owners blaming tram works, Covid and cost-of-living pressures for the decision.

By Dale Miller
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 3:48 pm

Sign up to our daily newsletter

In an announced posted to Instagram, the owners of 305.kitchen confirmed the cafe would be shutting next Sunday after five years of operation.

The post said: “Can't begin to describe how gutted I am to announce that 305 will close its doors next Sunday. We have fought hard to stay open this long and my various team members over the last two-and-a-half very difficult years since the tram works arrived on our doorstep have been amazing.

Read More

Read More
Greyfriars Bobby may have been different dog breed than previously thought, book...
Owners of the 305.kitchen cafe on Leith Walk have announced the venue is closing

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter

“Trams, Covid, price hikes and staff shortages have all played their part and it has become near impossible for us to maintain a profitable business on our little bit of Leith Walk any more.”

The business has indicated it will run a pop-up venture in future.

Works to construct the tram line extension along Leith Walk started in the summer of 2020, with the final stages of construction due to be finished next year.

EdinburghInstagram