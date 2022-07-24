Edinburgh cafe blames tram works and Covid as it shuts after five years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an announced posted to Instagram, the owners of 305.kitchen confirmed the cafe would be shutting next Sunday after five years of operation.

The post said: “Can't begin to describe how gutted I am to announce that 305 will close its doors next Sunday. We have fought hard to stay open this long and my various team members over the last two-and-a-half very difficult years since the tram works arrived on our doorstep have been amazing.

Owners of the 305.kitchen cafe on Leith Walk have announced the venue is closing

“Trams, Covid, price hikes and staff shortages have all played their part and it has become near impossible for us to maintain a profitable business on our little bit of Leith Walk any more.”

The business has indicated it will run a pop-up venture in future.