Our readers choose the best fish and chip restaurants in Edinburgh.

Fish and Chips Edinburgh: The 10 best Edinburgh fish and chip shops - as voted by EEN readers

Today is National fish and chips day, so we asked our readers to recommend the best places to get fish and chips in the Edinburgh area, and this is what you said.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 27th May 2022, 6:26 pm

Here at the Edinburgh Evening News, we think it’s more than ever to support our local businesses. Looking to support your local chippy with a fish supper this Friday? Then here are our readers recommendations for the best fish and chips (plenty salt and sauce too please) in and around the Capital.

Don’t think the best fish and chip shop in Edinburgh has been included? Join the debate via our Facebook page.

1. The Fishmarket

One of the most popular suggestions was The Fishmarket in Newhaven. Some would say it's the best in the whole of Edinburgh.

Photo: Jon Savage

Photo Sales

2. The Chippy by Spencer

This luxury fish and chip shop was opened in November and is already one of our readers favourites.

Photo: MB Media

Photo Sales

3. Pierinos

Located on 11 Bernard St, Leith, Pierinos is an award winning fish and chips (and pizzeria) based in Leith that comes highly recommended.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

4. Gorgie Fish Bar

Another chippy that received mountains of recommendations on our Facebook post, the Gorgie Fish Bar is one of the top fish and chip shops in Edinburgh.

Photo: Gorgie Fish Bar

Photo Sales
EdinburghEdinburgh Evening NewsFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3