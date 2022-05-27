Here at the Edinburgh Evening News, we think it’s more than ever to support our local businesses. Looking to support your local chippy with a fish supper this Friday? Then here are our readers recommendations for the best fish and chips (plenty salt and sauce too please) in and around the Capital.
1. The Fishmarket
One of the most popular suggestions was The Fishmarket in Newhaven. Some would say it's the best in the whole of Edinburgh.
Photo: Jon Savage
2. The Chippy by Spencer
This luxury fish and chip shop was opened in November and is already one of our readers favourites.
Photo: MB Media
3. Pierinos
Located on 11 Bernard St, Leith, Pierinos is an award winning fish and chips (and pizzeria) based in Leith that comes highly recommended.
Photo: Contributed
4. Gorgie Fish Bar
Another chippy that received mountains of recommendations on our Facebook post, the Gorgie Fish Bar is one of the top fish and chip shops in Edinburgh.
Photo: Gorgie Fish Bar