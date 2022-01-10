All the best places to grab vegan food in Edinburgh

Here are some of the best vegan restaurants and cafes to try in Edinburgh this Veganuary.

By Ginny Sanderson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 9:12 am

We asked vegans for their recommendations of the best places to grab plant-based food in Edinburgh. Whether it’s delicious pancakes, mouthwatering pizzas, or sumptuous meat-free burgers, there are plenty of places to choose from.

Here’s our list of the best places serving vegan food in the Capital.

Check out veganedinburgh.com for more inspiration.

1. Seeds for the Soul

Seeds for the Soul in Bruntsfield Place specialises in health conscious vegan dishes and gourmet cakes.

Photo: Seeds for the Soul

2. Grams

Grams in Hamilton Place serves delicious and Instagram-worthy scran, including waffles, pancakes, vegan mac n cheese and plant based breakfasts.

Photo: Grams

3. Beetroot Sauvage

"Nourishing you from soil to soul" is the tagline for Beetroot Sauvage, a vegan cafe and yoga studio based in Ratcliffe Terrace.

Photo: Marie-Anne Marten (Beetroot Sauvage)

4. Sora Lella

Sora Lella in Brougham Street is an Italian restaurant with an extensive completely vegan menu - from carbonara to meat feast pizzas.

Photo: Sora Lella

