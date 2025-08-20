Parents in and around Edinburgh urged to return 'choking hazard' counterfeit Labubu dolls
Labubus have taken the world by storm over the past 12 months, with the dolls being one of the more fashionable toys this year. However, they are only made by Chinese firm Pop Mart, and sometimes are hard for retailers to get hold of.
Now the government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a warning to anyone who has - perhaps unwittingly - bought a counterfeit Pop Mart Labubu plush toy.
The fake Labubus have been found in four shops in West Lothian - Keystore Bathgate, Livi News in The Centre, Livingston, The Gothenburg and Broxburn MiniMarket.
The Office for Product Safety and Standards said: “The products present a risk of choking as the feet, hands and eyes can detach with minimum force applied, producing a small part capable of fitting entirely inside of a small parts cylinder. If a child were to place one of the small components in their mouth, they may choke. The required markings and labelling were not present.
“The products were seized from each respective retailer and recalled from end users. Consumers who have purchased the products from the distributors listed above are advised to return them to the store for redress.”