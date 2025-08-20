Parents in and around Edinburgh are being urged to return counterfeit Labubu dolls which have been branded a choking hazard for children.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labubus have taken the world by storm over the past 12 months, with the dolls being one of the more fashionable toys this year. However, they are only made by Chinese firm Pop Mart, and sometimes are hard for retailers to get hold of.

Now the government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a warning to anyone who has - perhaps unwittingly - bought a counterfeit Pop Mart Labubu plush toy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fake Labubus have been found in four shops in West Lothian - Keystore Bathgate, Livi News in The Centre, Livingston, The Gothenburg and Broxburn MiniMarket.

Fake Labubu dolls seized by trading standards officers from store in Scotland | Office of Product and Safety Standards

The Office for Product Safety and Standards said: “The products present a risk of choking as the feet, hands and eyes can detach with minimum force applied, producing a small part capable of fitting entirely inside of a small parts cylinder. If a child were to place one of the small components in their mouth, they may choke. The required markings and labelling were not present.

“The products were seized from each respective retailer and recalled from end users. Consumers who have purchased the products from the distributors listed above are advised to return them to the store for redress.”

Consumers who have purchased the products from the distributors listed above are advised to return them to the store for redress.