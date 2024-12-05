Find out when Royal Mail will be delivering this Christmas and New Year 🎄

The festive season brings changes to Royal Mail's delivery schedule across the UK.

As Christmas and New Year approaches, it's important to be aware of when post will be delivered and when services will be temporarily paused.

With increased demand for parcels and cards, planning ahead is key to ensuring that your holiday gifts and cards reach their destination on time.

So when exactly will Royal Mail be delivering post over the Christmas and New Year period, and when there will be no service?

Here’s how the postal service will be operating and how to make sure your festive post is sent and received without delay. We’ve also included the last postage dates further down this article.

Royal Mail postal workers sort Christmas cards in the Royal Mail Regional Sorting Office in Filton (Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Royal Mail's delivery and collection schedule for Christmas and New Year

Monday 16 December - Normal deliveries and collections

Tuesday 17 December - Normal deliveries and collections

Wednesday 18 December - Normal deliveries and collections

Thursday 19 December - Normal deliveries and collections

Friday 20 December - Normal deliveries and collections

Saturday 21 December - Normal deliveries and Saturday collections for customers with a regular Saturday business collection

Sunday 22 December - Sunday parcel deliveries. No collections

Monday 23 December - Normal deliveries and collections

Tuesday 24 December (Christmas Eve) - Normal deliveries and collections for customers with a regular business collection

- Normal deliveries and collections for customers with a regular business collection Wednesday 25 December (Christmas Day) - No deliveries or collections

- No deliveries or collections Thursday 26 December (Boxing Day) - No deliveries or collections

- No deliveries or collections Friday 27 December - Normal deliveries and collections

Saturday 28 December - Normal deliveries and Saturday collections for customers with a regular Saturday collection

Sunday 29 December - Sunday parcel deliveries. No collections

Monday 30 December - Normal deliveries and collections

Tuesday 31 December (New Year’s Eve) - Normal deliveries and collections

- Normal deliveries and collections Wednesday 1 January 2025 (New Year’s Day) - No deliveries or collections

- No deliveries or collections Thursday 2 January 2025 (Public holiday in Scotland) - Normal deliveries and collections - except in Scotland

The last Royal Mail posting dates for Christmas 2024

Within the UK

Service Last recommended posting date Royal Mail 2nd Class and 2nd Class Signed For Wednesday 18 December Royal Mail 1st Class and 1st Class Signed For Friday 20 December Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed Monday 23 December Royal Mail Tracked 24 Saturday 21 December Royal Mail Tracked 48 Friday 20 December

Internationally

The last recommended postage dates for international delivery are a little bit more complicated, as they can differ depending on where in the world you want your item delivered.

For full details on Royal Mail’s last international postage dates, head to our dedicated guide here.

Have any questions about Royal Mail’s holiday delivery schedule, or tips for sending your Christmas post? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section.