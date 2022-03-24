Lidl reveals opening date for new store at Straiton Retail Park in Midlothian

Supermarket giant Lidl has confirmed that its new supermarket at Straiton Retail Park in Midlothian will open for the first time on Thursday, April 7.

The news follows the latest announcement by Which? that the retailer had “the cheapest supermarket basket” in January and February.

The new store is located on the retail park’s Lower Terrace, where Marks & Spencer and Boots were located before they relocated to the Upper Terrace.

Once open, it will be the supermarket chain’s third in Midlothian and will house an in-store bakery as well as customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

Customers who visit the new store during its opening weekend will be treated to various outdoor, home and kitchen products carrying special price tags while stocks last.

Special offers include a party table with ice bucket (£24.99 down from £49.99) and outdoor oven (£89 down from £129.99), both available on opening day, with smart TVs (£99 down from £159 each), professional ice cream makers (£29.99 down from £59.99 each) and grill towers (£29.99 down from £59.99 each) available on either Friday or Saturday.

The store’s opening times will be 8am-10pm Monday to Sunday.

Opening in a new unit on the Lower Terrace is part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to investing in Scotland.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We are delighted to announce the opening of the new Lidl store at Straiton Retail Park. It’s fantastic to continue offering a great shopping experience in the Midlothian area and we look forward to welcoming customers to the new store.”

It comes after the recent reopening of the Dalkeith, which underwent an extension and modernisation as part of Lidl’s £1.3billion investment in its estate across Great Britain.

Following an extension and modernisation as part of the company’s £1.3 billion investment in its estate across Great Britain in 2020 and 2021, the Dalkeith store now holds the title of being the retailer’s largest store in Scotland.

The retailer's ever-growing estate of over 100 stores spans Scotland from Kirkwall in the north, to Stranraer in the south.

