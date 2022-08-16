News you can trust since 1873
Lidl supermarket in Leith to close until winter as refurbishment begins

Lidl’s store at the Newkirkgate Shopping Centre in Leith is closing for three months as it undergoes a major refurbishment.

By Gary Flockhart
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 2:26 pm

The works start from Saturday (August 20) and the store is scheduled to reopen this winter.

A Lidl spokesperson has said it will feature new interiors, “providing customers with an enhanced shopping experience”.

The store will also gain wider and more accessible aisles to allow improved access for all customers.

Ahead of the Scottish Government's Deposit Return Scheme rollout next year, the works will create space for a recycling station to be installed.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, Gordon Rafferty, commented: “We are committed to delivering outstanding shopping experiences for Lidl customers and are very excited about the improvements we have planned for the store.

“We would also like to say thank you to our customers for their cooperation and understanding while the refurbishment is underway.”

The modernisation forms part of the company’s ongoing £1.3bn expansion and regeneration plans across Great Britain.

