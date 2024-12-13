These common holiday habits could land you fines of up to £1,700 🎄

Some festive driving habits may seem harmless but can lead to serious fines and safety risks

Common Christmas traditions, like decorating your car or playing music, could land you in trouble

Drivers are being urged to stay mindful of road rules during the busy holiday season

Simple mistakes could result in fines, penalty points or increased risks for other road users

As Christmas approaches, drivers are being reminded to steer clear of common mistakes that could land them on the "naughty list" and result in fines of up to £1,700.

While festive driving habits may seem harmless, they can have serious consequences if road rules are overlooked.

Whether it's belting out Christmas tunes too loudly or slowing down to admire festive lights, to help motorists stay safe and on the right side of the law, Lucy Sherliker, Head of Customer at Zuto car finance, highlights four key mistakes to avoid to help ensure a stress-free and fine-free holiday season.

Singing too loudly/playing music too loud

“Most people either love or hate Christmas songs. However, for fans of a festive tune, Christmas music is perfect to sing along to and it can be easy to crank up the volume to get in the spirit.

“Whilst they can bring a lot of fun, playing music too loud while driving can distract both yourself and other drivers around you - especially in residential areas - and therefore could land you a fine of up to £100 and three points on your licence!”

Decorations that obscure vision

“Festive car decorations might spread holiday cheer, but they can also be a big distraction to you and other drivers.

“Hanging festive décor from your rear view mirror for example could obstruct your vision, whereas decking out your car with décor such as bows or antlers could take other drivers' eyes off the road.

“This can be a massive safety risk, and can also incur an avoidable fine costing up to £1,000 and possible points on your license under road safety laws.”

Driving too slowly to admire Christmas lights

“Taking a drive to go look at Christmas decorations in residential areas is a fun activity for all the family, but slowing down to drive at low speeds could result in penalties.

“Driving too slowly in certain circumstances can be classed as careless or inconsiderate - which could incur a £100 fine.

“On top of this, if a driver were to try to take a photo of the lights, this could lead to a further £200 fine and six penalty points for using a mobile phone while driving.

“If you can, consider parking up somewhere safe and take a walk to look at the lights instead - just remember to wrap up warm and wear weather-appropriate clothing!”

Overloading the car with Christmas tree and presents

“If you’re picking up a real Christmas tree this December, it’s crucial that you make sure it is secured properly. If you need to keep your boot open to transport the tree back home, this can’t stick out more than three feet.

“Any more than this and you could be met with a hefty fine. For those travelling to see family and friends over Christmas, this also involves packing the car full of people, packed bags and presents to get to your destination.

“But if you pack the car too full, this can lead to exceeding weight limits, putting a strain on your car, and therefore affecting vehicle handling, increasing the risk of an accident.

“Overloading can result in a fine of up to £300, as well as additional fines or points on your licence if it causes accidents or makes the car unsafe.”

