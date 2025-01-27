Now you can do your dumbbell curls while you shop in Iceland

Kennedy News and Media

Iceland have unveiled new shopping baskets with dumbbells attached to them - after more than half of busy Brits said they'd love to exercise while they shop.

A study by the supermarket giant revealed almost half of people (48%) fret about their fitness levels but nearly a third (31%) wish they had more time to hit the gym. With 56% claiming they'd love to work out while shopping instead, Iceland have combined the two by creating what they claim to be the world's first dumbbell shopping basket. A baffling image shows the 15kg weights attached to the side of a regular basket so shoppers can pump iron as they stock up on groceries.

They've also transformed trolleys into gym-like sleds that weigh 25kg so fitness-keen customers can push them around stores and build core strength. Half of Brits tasked with the weekly shop say they'd use the wacky inventions and Iceland Foods chief commercial officer Paul Dhaliwal believes they could change shopping forever.

Paul said: “It's time for that new year, new you mantra but in all honesty most people don't have the time or just simply don't like going to the gym. Therefore, we have incorporated the gym workout into the weekly shop and listening to shopper feedback, it's something that could change the way we shop forever.”

Iceland Foods' research also revealed that despite 37% of Brits setting themselves a health-related goal for 2025, four in ten (42%) feel intimidated and 37% feel awkward in gyms. One fifth admit their only exercise per week is doing the weekly shopping and more than a third say they'd prefer to get their workouts done by completing everyday tasks anyway.

The revolutionary gym-inspired shopping equipment was revealed to coincide with Iceland's launch of the new protein packed products from Myprotein, including a Chicken & Beef Burrito Bowl and BBQ Chicken & Chorizo Lasagne from just £3. The new products include up to 56g of protein in each meal for gym goers seeking an extra protein boost. It comes after almost half (46%) of surveyed shoppers claimed they plan to buy more products with increased health benefits to kick off 2025.

