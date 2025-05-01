Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two UK savers each won £1 million in the May 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw

Winning bonds were bought in Derbyshire in 2021, and and Suffolk in 2017

Premium Bonds offer tax-free prizes from £25 to £1 million each month

79 others won £100,000, with over 19,000 ‘high value’ prizes awarded in total

Backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds are a secure, interest-free way to save

Two lucky UK residents are celebrating after each scooping £1 million in the May 2025 Premium Bonds prize draw.

Premium Bonds, offered by National Savings & Investments (NS&I), give savers a chance to win tax-free cash prizes each month.

Instead of earning interest, each bond is entered into a monthly draw, with prizes ranging from £25 up to the £1 million jackpot. Though returns aren’t guaranteed, the original investment is always safe.

You can buy Premium Bonds from as little as £25, up to a maximum of £50,000, either online via the NS&I website or by post using an application form and cheque.

The monthly winners are selected at random using ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment), a system in use since the bonds launched in 1957.

Fully backed by the UK Government, Premium Bonds offer a secure way to save with the added thrill of potentially winning life-changing sums.

Who are the big winners this month?

This month’s first £1 million winner is from Derbyshire and holds £25,361 in Premium Bonds. Their winning bond, 462DR240519, was purchased in July 2021.

The second jackpot winner, from Suffolk, has £35,000 invested. Their winning bond, 300ZZ346515, was bought in April 2017.

While the million-pound prizes grab the headlines, 79 people won £100,000 each in May’s draw, with NS&I awarding 19,471 “high value” prizes in total.

The full list of winners can be found on NS&I’s website. To see if your Premium Bonds have won a prize, use their official prize checker.

