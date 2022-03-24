An exciting new vision for Ocean Terminal in Leith has been revealed after a detailed planning application was submitted to City of Edinburgh Council.

A detailed planning application has been submitted to City of Edinburgh Council, reflecting the first phase of a £100m masterplan for the centre, opening up the Leith waterfront and creating a new community-led complex which prioritises the people who live and work in the area.

The Ambassador Group, which bought Ocean Terminal in March 2021, want to turn it into a gateway to the waterfront for the local community, adding to the wider regeneration of Leith.

As part of these plans, the north end of the existing centre will be demolished and a new frontage constructed, with retail and hospitality units looking out on to new public realm.

The plans lodged by the centre’s Scottish owners follow extensive consultation, including two public exhibitions, which have shown strong support for the new vision for the area.

Detailed plans for phase two, the construction of a mixed-use development comprising a range of housing, commercial units and public realm with a new walkway and cycle tracks along the water line, will be submitted later in the spring.

Chris Richardson, the managing director for Ambassador Investments, said: “Throughout the consultation we have been encouraged by the hugely positive reaction to our plans.

“There is a real understanding that the centre needs to change and our vision that maximises the centre’s unique waterfront location and fully embraces sustainability best practice has resonated strongly with those we have met.

“Ocean Terminal plays a key part of Leith’s current regeneration, and the submission of the detailed planning application brings us another step closer to creating a destination for shopping, relaxing, working and living that meets the needs of local people.

“The proposed redevelopment will happen carefully in distinct phases to ensure a smooth realisation of the vision.

“That includes a focus on continuity and consistency for existing tenants and other users of Ocean Terminal, while plans are put in place. Ocean Terminal has a very exciting future.”

