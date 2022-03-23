Plans for new darts-themed restaurant and bar on Edinburgh’s George Street

Oche, a darts-themed restaurant and pub, could be coming to Edinburgh city centre soon. Photo: Oche.com

The City of Edinburgh Council has received a proposal from entertainment chain Oche to create a new darts-themed restaurant and pub on George Street.

The concept is billed as a new dining and entertainment establishment where revellers can eat, enjoy craft cocktails and try their luck at digitised darts.

It would be brand's first outlet in Scotland, with locations in the United States, Australia, Norway and Sweden already proving big hit.

The unit, situated at 80 George Street, is currently occupied by clothing giant Hollister Co on a rolling lease.

The new venue would comprise of 18 oches, a dedicated restaurant area and booths to allow punters to eat and drink while waiting to play.

On its website, Oche says: “We’re passionate about fabulous food to share and distinctive drinks that are a cut above your average.

“We’re invested in delivering exceptional experiences that truly bring people together. So, we’ve added a little extra: our tech-driven modern darts is the magic ingredient that makes an Oche experience unforgettable.”

Reviewers have praised Oche online, one with reveller writing: “We have never experienced this level of gaming entertainment, fine dining and high quality service all in one venue in Australia before. This truly is one of a kind.”

Another wrote: “A fantastic place to play a fun darts game with friends and have a laugh while listening to great music.”

The planning statement, prepared for Oche by Savills, said: “Clearly, the occupation of this unit by Oche will contribute positively to this part of the city centre.

“Implementation of the proposals will enable a sizeable investment, generating jobs and footfall, all to the benefit of the wider city centre’s vitality and viability.

“Oche’s occupation here would secure a unique long term tenant that positively contributes towards the vibrancy and offering of the city centre and George Street both during the day and evening.”

If the planning application is granted, Oche is expected to create up to 50 jobs.

The City of Edinburgh Council validated the proposal on March 14. A decsion is expected in the coming weeks.

