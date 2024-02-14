News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Property: desireable two-bed flat offers access to city centre

Nestled in a sought-after area, offering serene leafy views and a mere 10-minute walk to the West End, this second-floor, two-bedroom flat benefits from modern upgrades with period charm. It is within effortless access to an array of conveniences, restaurants, bars and great transport links – ideal for those wanting a chic home close to the buzz of the city.
By Special Reports
Published 14th Feb 2024, 15:47 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 15:47 GMT
The two-bed flat’s spacious living-dining room has modern upgrades but, with a striking fireplace, ornate cornices and panel-effect walls, retains every bit of its period charm. Image: Krzysztof WrzosThe two-bed flat’s spacious living-dining room has modern upgrades but, with a striking fireplace, ornate cornices and panel-effect walls, retains every bit of its period charm. Image: Krzysztof Wrzos
The two-bed flat’s spacious living-dining room has modern upgrades but, with a striking fireplace, ornate cornices and panel-effect walls, retains every bit of its period charm. Image: Krzysztof Wrzos

The flat’s entrance hall welcomes with tasteful decor and ample storage, leading to its living and dining area, which exudes character with its panel-effect walls, ornate cornices, and a striking black fireplace.

The contemporary, renovated kitchen seamlessly integrates style and functionality. Boasting white Shaker-style cabinets with timber shelving adding warmth and character. The herringbone tilework adds a touch of elegance, while brass finishings provide a hint of sophistication.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two spacious double bedrooms, adorned with plush carpeting and built-in storage, offer tranquillity at the rear of the flat overlooking the south-facing communal garden.

Most Popular
Heringbone tiles and Shaker-style cabinets give the renovated kitchen flair as well as functionality. Image: Krzysztof WrzosHeringbone tiles and Shaker-style cabinets give the renovated kitchen flair as well as functionality. Image: Krzysztof Wrzos
Heringbone tiles and Shaker-style cabinets give the renovated kitchen flair as well as functionality. Image: Krzysztof Wrzos

The pristine shower room, with underfloor heating and chic fixtures, is stylishly framed by metro tiling, patterned flooring and deeply toned decor.

244 2F1 Dalry Road, Edinburgh, EH11 2JG. Offers over £240,000. Marketed by Clancys via ESPC

Related topics:PropertyWest EndEdinburgh