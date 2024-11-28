Potential delivery and service changes are afoot as Daniel Kretinsky approaches a takeover deal

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is close to finalizing the acquisition of Royal Mail's parent company, IDS

The deal, announced earlier this year, is under review by the UK government for security approval

Kretinsky has committed to preserving Royal Mail’s universal service, including six-day letter and five-day parcel deliveries

He has also pledged to retain the Royal Mail brand, UK tax residency and headquarters

Additional concessions are being discussed to secure government approval, including protections for workers

According to the BBC on Thursday (28 November), discussions between the potential new owner and the government have been constructive, and the final agreement could be confirmed within the next two weeks.

The deal will still require security approval once it is agreed upon with the government. Reports suggest that Kretinsky, known as the "Czech Sphinx," is prepared to offer additional concessions to help secure the deal.

But what does it mean for the postal service, and how will the deal affect customers? Here is everything you need to know.

How would a Royal Mail takeover affect customers?

Kretinsky has already committed to preserving Royal Mail's "universal service" – the one-price-goes-anywhere delivery model – which currently mandates six-day-a-week letter deliveries and five-day parcel deliveries, though is under review.

He has also promised not to tap into the group's pension surplus, and to retain the Royal Mail brand, along with its UK tax residency and headquarters.

As far as what could change, in the event of a deal, the ownership of Royal Mail would transfer to Kretinsky's EP Group, which could bring changes to the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

Given Kretinsky’s business style, there might be a push for streamlining operations to improve profitability, which could impact services, staffing or operational models.

But an agreement has also been made to honour union demands for no compulsory redundancies until 2025, and it is believed that some of the above protections, including the commitment on redundancies, could be extended as part of a new agreement.

Customers are likely to see a continuation of the key services, like regular deliveries, but changes in management or business efficiency could lead to some adjustments in the way services are offered.

Customers are likely to see a continuation of the key services, like regular deliveries, but changes in management or business efficiency could lead to some adjustments in the way services are offered.