Is Sky internet down? Users report internet and TV outages on Down Detector
and live on Freeview channel 276
- Users report problems with Sky internet this morning.
- Down Detector showing issues in major cities like Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.
- Some problems were also reported with Sky TV.
Sky users have been hit by internet outages this morning. Down Detector is reporting issues across the UK on Monday (8 June).
The issues were first reported overnight with a peak on the website at around 1am. However further outages have been experienced throughout the morning with some issues also reported with Sky TV.
The map of reported Sky outages on Down Detector shows issues in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow on Monday. The majority of problems are with the internet, making up 88% of reports, however there is a small amount of reported TV issues and 4% of reports are for a total blackout.
One user attempted to contact Sky’s Help team on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Hi, is sky mobile network down at the moment? Internet isn’t working.” The company has yet to respond to the query.”
Have you been hit by the outages this morning? Email [email protected] to share your experiences 🗣
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.