A fascinating medal group belonging to a heroic First World War soldier has been pulled from sale after being up for auction.

The honours of James Ockendon, a recipient of the Victoria Cross (VC), were due to go under the hammer at Nesbits Antiques Auctions in Portsmouth next Wednesday (May 21). John Cameron, managing director and auctioneer, said the lot has been withdrawn despite a “very good offer” being put on the table.

He said: “The medal is currently on hold until further notice. We had an offer come in which was above our initial estimate, but the family have since made the decision to withdraw it. We did our job. We had a very good offer, but the family wanted to reconsider. I understand though, these things happen.”

The medals of a Portsmouth soldier honoured for his heroics in the First World War were due to be going up for sale - including his Victoria Cross medal - but the lot has since been withdrawn. | Contributed

James Ockendon’s medals were given an estimated value of between £220,000 and £260,000. Mr Cameron, known for making regular TV appearances on BBC shows such as Bargain Hunt, Cash in the Attic and Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, said the medal group received considerable interest.

Ockendon’s Victoria Cross was showcased on an episode of BBC’s Antique’s Roadshow at Portchester Castle, where it was given a value of between £250,000 and £300,000. Mr Cameron added: “This sale was already planned and this medal was a late addition. It would have been the star lot by a long way, but we’ve got lots of other great medals.”

James Ockendon - a First World War hero

Ockendon’s was presented with the VC by King George V at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 1917. This followed his acts of heroism during the First World War.

Part of the citation read by the King said: “On October 4, 1917 east of Langemark, Belgium, Sergeant Ockendon was acting as company sergeant-major and on seeing the platoon on the right, held up by an enemy machine-gun, he immediately rushed the gun and captured it, killing the crew. He then led a section to the attack on a farm, where under very heavy fire, he rushed forward and called on the garrison to surrender. As the enemy continued to fire on him, he opened fire, killing four, whereupon the remaining 16 surrendered.”

James Ockendon's medals, including his Victoria Cross. | Contributed

James Ockenden Victoria Cross Stone in Yorke Street, Portsmouth, Southsea.

He took part in the Battle of Gallipoli, and in the Dardanelles Campaign where he received a bullet wound to his forehead. The soldier was then awarded a Military Medal (MM) for bravery on September 28, 1917 during the opening stages of the Third Battle of Ypres.

He led his company into the trenches during a heavy enemy bombardment to relieve another company who had become trapped and disconnected from their commanding officers during the previous day's battle. Other items in the withdrawn lot included his discharge certificate, real photographic postcards, and a hallmarked silver badge issued to VCs by Conservative MP Sir Alfred Butt.

Arthur Pilbeam and Captain Scott

One of the most fascinating lots which is on the lips of collectors is a Polar Medal 1904 to LDG SEAMAN Arthur Pilbeam. Having joined the Royal Navy in Portsmouth on March 7, 1896, the Hastings native joined polar explorer Captain Scott on his Discover Expedition between 1902 and 1904.

Arthur Pilbeam's Polar Medal 1904, alongside his Metropolitan Police Coronation Medal. The lot is up for auction in Southsea, Portsmouth. | Contributed

A signed copy of Captain Scott's The Voyage of The Discovery from 1905, addressed to Arthur Pilbeam. | Contributed

Much of the North Pole was mapped, with a possible route to the Pole ascertained alongside geological specimens. Pilbeam later moved to Royal Naval Fleet Reserve until the First World War, where he joined HM Trawler Saxon Prince.

Requisitioned by the Royal Navy in August of 1914 and converted into a minesweeper. Saxon Prince proceeded to disappear in a SW Force 12 storm off Dover on March 28, 1916, with Pilbeam on board. The ship was lost with all hands.

Alongside Pilbeam’s Polar Medal and Metropolitan Police Coronation Medal, a signed copy Captain Scott’s “The Voyage of Discovery” from 1905 - personally dedicated to him - is also on sale in a separate lot. Both groups have a combined estimate of up to £7,500.

The whereabouts of Pilbeam’s 1914-15 Star, Great War Medal and Commemorative plaque are unknown. The full catalogue for the Nesbit’s auction can be found here.