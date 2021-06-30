Peloton unveils latest indoor bike showroom at St James Quarter in Edinburgh (Photo: Peloton).

Located at the brand-new St James Quarter, Peloton’s latest showroom is the company’s second location in Scotland after initially setting up shop in Glasgow’s Buchanan Street.

The opening at St James Quarter will provide customers the chance to experience Peloton’s full suite of connected fitness products including the indoor Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+.

Kevin Cornils, managing director international for Peloton said: “The opening of our second showroom location in Scotland is an exciting prospect for us and we cannot wait to showcase Peloton’s suite of products to the people of Edinburgh

“Peloton offers the perfect combination of the best-in-class hardware, software, content and community; and our retail showrooms offer consumers a chance to learn more about the brand and to experience our products in person.”

The showroom is set in a space spanning over 270 square metres and incorporates three private trial rooms.

Those using the space will be able to enjoy views down to Multrees Walk – known for its high-end retail experiences.

Customers will also be able to browse and shop the latest Peloton apparel.

For existing Peloton Members, the Edinburgh showroom also offers Bike Fit Service, where Members can receive personalised guidance on their Peloton Bike or Bike+ set-up.

The Edinburgh team is also available for virtual appointments, where customers can ask any questions they may have about Peloton’s products.

Both in-person and virtual appointments are bookable online.

