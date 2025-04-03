Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several retailers are closing stores in April 2025 due to rising costs and reduced foot traffic

WHSmith will eventually exit the high street, selling nearly 500 locations to Modella Capital

Aldi, Beaverbrooks, and other brands are shutting branches across the UK

Some closures are due to financial struggles, while others reflect changing business strategies

The closures mark ongoing challenges for the high street amid economic pressures

More shops are expected to close their doors for good in April as the high street continues to face significant challenges.

Many businesses find themselves grappling with the predicted impact of higher employer National Insurance contributions - set to come into force from Sunday, April 6 - alongside soaring energy costs and rent.

The rising costs have led some retailers to raise prices and reconsider their store locations and expansion strategies. But high streets have experienced reduced foot traffic and consumer spending for months.

(Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) | Getty Images

It’s important to remember that retailers often open and close stores for a variety of reasons, not just financial struggles.

They may shut underperforming locations in favour of better-performing ones nearby, or move to areas with higher foot traffic, such as retail parks.

Here’s a list of all the shops confirmed to be closing this month. Last month, Morrisons confirmed a wide swath of closures for its supermarkets and various services.

You can read more about that here, but since those closures haven’t yet been confirmed as taking place in April, we’ve decided to leave them off the below list for now.

A.G. Meek

After 60 years in business, the shoe retailer is set to close one of its Gloucestershire stores next week.

The Eastgate Street branch in Gloucester will shut permanently on Saturday, April 12, leaving the chain with just four remaining locations, all in Wales.

Eastgate Street, Gloucester (April 12)

Owner David Meek blamed rising employer National Insurance contributions, reduced business rate relief, and declining footfall as key reasons for the closure, stating that the store was no longer "covering its costs."

Aldi

Discount supermarket Aldi is set to close a South Wales store on Sunday, April 27.

Swanfield Place, Llanelli (April 27)

The retailer has no plans to replace the branch, meaning shoppers will need to travel around 30 minutes on foot to the nearest store in Trostre.

Labour councillor Shaun Greaney expressed concern over the closure, saying: "People can ill-afford to lose this store.

”With rising energy prices, water bills, and a near 9% hike in council tax, this shop was a lifeline for those barely scraping by. I don't know how people are going to manage now."

Beaverbrooks

Jewellery retailer Beaverbrooks is set to close three stores in early April, including one in Yorkshire, one in London, and another in the Midlands.

Croydon, South London (April 6)

Huddersfield, Yorkshire (April 5)

Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham (April 6)

Last month, the company announced plans to close seven stores deemed "no longer commercially viable."

FarmFoods

Budget supermarket FarmFoods is set to close one of its longstanding branches in Scotland this Sunday (April 6).

Dundee, Scotland (April 6)

The Dundee store will shut permanently after management decided not to renew the lease.

MBAS Clothing

Independent Nottinghamshire clothing store MBAS Clothing has announced it will close at the end of the month.

The shop blamed a 70% drop in footfall, making it impossible to keep the business running.

Arnold, Nottinghamshire

A spokesperson said: "Despite huge efforts to entice the good people of Arnold and surrounding areas into the shop, we have not succeeded.

“Our footfall is as much as 70% down on previous years, and we have to face facts that the shop is not what people want." But the company will continue operating from its warehouse.

Refill

An eco-friendly store in Essex is set to close its doors this month. Refill specialised in unpackaged, bulk items that customers could purchase in small quantities as refills.

Chelmsford, Essex

While an exact closing date hasn’t been confirmed, the owners aim to shut by the end of April once remaining stock has been sold.

In a statement, they blamed financial struggles and the inability to dedicate the "time and energy it deserves" as reasons for the closure.

Sports Direct

The major sports retailer is set to close a Cambridgeshire store on Friday, April 18.

Newmarket Road, Cambridge (April 18)

Ahead of the closure, shoppers can take advantage of significant discounts in the store’s closing-down sale. One bargain hunter shared on Facebook: "Sports Direct on Newmarket Rd is closing down on 18/04. Lots of bargains in store!"

WHSmith

WHSmith is set to exit the high street entirely after agreeing to sell nearly 500 stores in a £76 million deal.

The buyer, Modella Capital, will take ownership of around 480 locations and 5,000 employees. WHSmith’s travel outlets, including those in airports and train stations, will remain under the company’s control.

As part of the transition, WHSmith’s high street stores will be rebranded as TGJones, marking the end of the iconic name on the high street.

The full details of any store closures are yet to be confirmed, and will likely take place over a slightly longer time frame.

But we do have a number of confirmed closures set for April - though these were likely already in place ahead of the “TGJones” news:

Diss, Norfolk

Halesowen, West Midlands

Halstead, Essex

Haverhill, Suffolk

Newport, Wales

Woolwich, London

The exact dates that these stores will close in April have yet to be confirmed, except for Haverhill, which will shut its doors on Saturday, April 26.

