Don’t bin that old ticket just yet — it could be hiding a life-changing surprise 🎟️

Millions in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed each year by unaware winners

Forgotten or misplaced tickets could be worth life-changing sums

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings

Several major prizes, including one worth £3.6m, remain unclaimed across the UK

A newly released list reveals the latest unclaimed Lotto and EuroMillions tickets

Every year, millions of pounds in National Lottery prizes go unclaimed — not because the money disappears, but because winners don’t realise they’ve won.

Winning tickets are often left in old coat pockets, lost behind the sofa, or sitting unopened in email inboxes — holding life-changing sums without anyone knowing.

Right now, someone could be sitting on a fortune without even realising it — and it might just be you.

With several big prizes still waiting to be claimed, it’s worth checking the list below. One forgotten ticket could change your life.

A woman from Surrey has won £1,000,000 on the National Lottery after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday, May 31. Picture by SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

How long do National Lottery winners have to claim their prize?

Winning lottery ticket holders have 180 days (approximately six months) from the draw date to claim the prize.

If no valid claim is made within the deadline, the prize money - along with any interest it accrues - goes towards funding National Lottery Projects across the UK.

How can National Lottery winnings be claimed?

Prize winnings of £500 and under can be claimed in store from a National Lottery retailer - that is, an authorised store or outlet where you can purchase lottery tickets, like newsagents, supermarkets, and petrol stations.

Prizes over £500 and up to and including £50,000 can be claimed online. For prizes over £50,000, and monthly prize winnings (Set For Life), winning ticket holders should call the National Lottery on 0333 234 50 50 to confirm and arrange the winning claim.

If your ticket has been damaged or destroyed, you still may be able to make a valid claim, however, an appeal should be filed within 30 days of the draw date.

Details on the information you would need to provide can be found on the National Lottery website.

How to increase your chances of winning the lottery

Let’s be honest: hitting the jackpot isn’t easy. The odds are slim, but there are ways to improve your chances and spend less money while pursuing that life-changing prize.

Lottery syndicates have been popular for as long as the draws themselves - and for good reason. By pooling resources with others, you can boost your odds of winning.

Sure, you’ll have to share the prize, but when it’s a £100 million EuroMillions jackpot, does that really matter?

Current unclaimed National Lottery prizes

EuroMillions - £106,738.50

A EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed following the draw on January 14. The lucky winner has until July 13, 2025, to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased in the London Borough of Barnet.

EuroMillions - £1m

A second EuroMillions ticket remains unclaimed. The draw in question took place on February 14, and the lucky ticket holder has until August 13, 2025 to come forward. The ticket was bought in Liverpool.

Lotto - £1m

A millionaire has been made from the May 10 Lotto draw, with the numbers 13, 14, 15, 27, 33, 36 (Bonus 18), but has yet to come forward to claim their prize. The holder of the ticket - which was bought in St Albans - has until November 6 to claim.

Lotto - £1m

Someone became a millionaire in the May 24 Lotto draw with the numbers 9, 12, 13, 26, 38, 40, (Bonus 4) — but they haven’t come forward yet. The winning ticket was bought in Birmingham, and the prize must be claimed by November 20.

EuroMillions - £3,613,887.00

A third EuroMillions prize from the June 13 draw is still unclaimed. The winning ticket was bought in Fife, and the lucky ticket-holder has until December 10 2025 to come forward and claim their prize.

