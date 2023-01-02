Vegan restaurants Edinburgh: 13 of the best vegan places to eat in Edinburgh for Veganuary 2023
Here are some of the best vegan restaurants and cafes to try in Edinburgh in Veganuary 2023.
We asked vegans for their recommendations of the best places to grab plant-based food in Edinburgh. Whether it’s delicious pancakes, mouthwatering pizzas, or sumptuous meat-free burgers, there are plenty of places to choose from.
Here’s our list of the best places serving vegan food in the Capital. Check out veganedinburgh.com for more inspiration.
