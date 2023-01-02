News you can trust since 1873
All the best places to grab vegan food in Edinburgh

Vegan restaurants Edinburgh: 13 of the best vegan places to eat in Edinburgh for Veganuary 2023

Here are some of the best vegan restaurants and cafes to try in Edinburgh in Veganuary 2023.

By Ginny Sanderson
4 minutes ago

We asked vegans for their recommendations of the best places to grab plant-based food in Edinburgh. Whether it’s delicious pancakes, mouthwatering pizzas, or sumptuous meat-free burgers, there are plenty of places to choose from.

Here’s our list of the best places serving vegan food in the Capital. Check out veganedinburgh.com for more inspiration.

1. Seeds for the Soul

Seeds for the Soul in Bruntsfield Place specialises in health conscious vegan dishes and gourmet cakes.

Photo: Seeds for the Soul

2. Grams

Grams in Hamilton Place serves delicious and Instagram-worthy scran, including waffles, pancakes, vegan mac n cheese and plant based breakfasts.

Photo: Grams

3. Sora Lella

Sora Lella in Brougham Street is an Italian restaurant with an extensive completely vegan menu - from carbonara to meat feast pizzas.

Photo: Sora Lella

4. Breakfast Brunch and Lunch

Based in Pleasance, Breakfast Brunch and Lunch offers the "best vegan food in Edinburgh” according to one of our readers. Their plant based selection varies from the "ultimate vegan breakfast" to vegan BLTs and even Doner kebabs!

Photo: Breakfast Brunch and Lunch

