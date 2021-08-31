The whisky-maker will be launching its experimental retail concept in the Capital’s iconic shopping street.

Filling eight floors with visual theatre, showstopping decor and sensory tasting rooms, the Johnnie Walker Experience will be a must-visit for whisky aficionados.

But when is it opening? And what exactly will be inside? Here’s all you need to know.

The Johnnie Walker Experience is opening in Edinburgh's Princes Street soon

When is Johnnie Walker opening in Princes Street?

The official opening date for the highly-anticipated whisky experience is Monday, September 6.

That’s when the first visitors can explore the new attraction, which is located at the former site of House of Fraser on the corner of Princes Street and Hope Street.

A sensory Johnnie Walker tasting experience will be available (left) and The Explorer's Bothy bar will feature Scottish artwork

What is there to do at the Johnnie Walker Experience?

The eight floors will be packed with places to explore, including a rooftop cocktail bar, sensory tasting rooms, and bottle your own whisky experience.

Named after the year Johnnie Walker was founded, the 1820 rooftop bar will have “breathtaking” views of Edinburgh Castle and the city’s skyline. There will be locally sourced food and “world-class” drinks on offer – from coffee and light bites to cocktails and dining.

Next, the Explorers' Bothy Whisky Bar willstock more than 150 rare bottles and one-of-a-kind cask editions.The striking golden room features a signature centrepiece sculpture and original artwork from Scottish landscape artist, Scott Naismith.

The Johnnie Walker whisky emporium will be located on the ground floor of the eight-floor extravaganza. This 320 square metre interactive retail space will offer limited edition bottles, exclusive liquids and a personalisation area. It’s here you’ll be able to bottle your own special edition Johnnie Walker, only available in Princes Street.

There will also be a space for live events to take place, tasting rooms, and the Blue Label Room is available for private dining experiences.

Do you have to book tickets for the Johnnie Walker Experience?

Booking is advised for the whisky experiences at this much-anticipated new attraction.

However, Johnnie Walker has said walk-ins can be accommodated if there are spaces available.

The experiences on offer include a ‘Journey of Flavour’ from £25, a sensory Scottish whisky tasting from £35, and a whisky cellar experience for connoisseurs, from £95.

Meanwhile, you can book a table at the 1820 whisky bar and Explorers’ Bothy online – limited to six guests. The Blue Label room is available for up to 12 people to dine privately.