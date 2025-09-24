If you’re worried about heating bills, Scotland’s Winter Heating Payment can help ❄️

Keeping homes warm in winter can be costly, especially for people on fixed incomes or low wages.

To help with energy bills, the Scottish Government offers the Winter Heating Payment, a guaranteed yearly benefit, not reliant on inclement weather, designed to ease the burden of rising heating costs.

Energy costs remain one of the biggest pressures on household budgets in Scotland, particularly during the coldest months.

The Winter Heating Payment provides a predictable, automatic boost to help cover the bills, without the uncertainty of past schemes. But how much is it, who qualifies, and when can you expect to see it in your bank account? Here’s a full explainer...

What is the Winter Heating Payment?

The Winter Heating Payment is a once-a-year payment from Social Security Scotland to support households with heating costs during the colder months.

It replaces the UK Cold Weather Payment in Scotland. Unlike the old scheme, which depended on whether the temperature dropped below zero for seven consecutive days, the new Winter Heating Payment is guaranteed every year if you qualify.

This ensures predictability: people no longer have to hope for a freezing spell to trigger support. There are actually two versions of the payment:

Winter Heating Payment (general scheme): For people on certain benefits.

For people on certain benefits. Pension Age Winter Heating Payment: For people over State Pension age, replacing the UK’s Winter Fuel Payment.

How much do you get?

The amount depends on which scheme applies to you:

General Winter Heating Payment: A flat rate of £59.75, paid once a year.

Pension Age Winter Heating Payment: Between £101.70 and £305.10, depending on your circumstances. For example, older pensioners or those living alone tend to receive the higher rate, while couples may receive less per person.

While the sums may not cover a whole season of heating bills, the payment is intended as a contribution to rising winter costs.

Who is eligible?

General Winter Heating Payment

To receive the £59.75 payment, you must:

Live in Scotland, and

Be getting at least one qualifying benefit during a set “qualifying week.”

The list of eligible benefits includes Universal Credit, Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, and Support for Mortgage Interest.

For some of these benefits, you also need to meet extra conditions. For example, on Universal Credit you might qualify if you have limited capability for work, a child under five, or a disability.

Pension Age Winter Heating Payment

To receive between £101.70 and £305.10, you must:

Have reached State Pension age by the third full week of September, and

Live in Scotland on at least one day of that week.

There are some exclusions. You won’t be eligible if, during the qualifying week, you were in hospital for over a year receiving free treatment, in prison, or living in a care home under certain conditions.

People with “no recourse to public funds” immigration status are also excluded.

Another key point: if your taxable income is over £35,000, the pension-age payment has to be repaid through HMRC.

Do you need to apply?

For most people, no application is needed. Payments are automatic if Social Security Scotland already has the details it needs. You’ll normally receive a letter telling you that the payment is coming.

But in certain cases, you may need to apply. For example, if you’ve deferred your State Pension, or if your benefits are paid jointly with a younger partner, an application might be required.

If you think you qualify but don’t get a letter or payment, you can contact Social Security Scotland directly.

When is it paid?

The two schemes run on slightly different timetables:

General Winter Heating Payment: Paid once a year, usually between December and January.

Paid once a year, usually between December and January. Pension Age Winter Heating Payment: Paid earlier, with payments beginning in November and continuing through December.

If you are eligible and haven’t received anything by early in the new year, it’s worth checking in with Social Security Scotland.

If you’re unsure whether you qualify, haven’t received a letter, or simply want to double-check the details, it’s worth getting in touch with Social Security Scotland. You can call them free on 0800 182 2222, or visit mygov.scot/winter-heating-payment for up-to-date information and support.