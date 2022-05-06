Corporate finance firm strengthens Scottish presence with Edinburgh office opening

The firm, which is adding the Edinburgh operation to its existing office in Aberdeen, is also expanding its services to include fundraising for private equity firms and infrastructure investment.

Dow Schofield Watts, which is known as a “challenger” firm, operates a licensing model that enables professionals to run their own business under its brand. Its Scottish arm was launched in 2018 by Tom Faichnie and Melanie Clark.

The Edinburgh office will be led by Antony Watson, a former British Army colonel who has almost 20 years’ experience in investment banking and global advisory roles. He has worked in New York and London for firms including Bankers Trust and Singer & Friedlander, where he led the emerging markets department.

Watson said: “Edinburgh is one of the world’s key financial centres and home to a wealth of institutions and pension funds. Having worked in locations around the globe, it is great to be based closer to home and working alongside Tom and Melanie to build the Dow Schofield Watts brand in Scotland.

“The new office will bring additional expertise to support businesses and institutions in Edinburgh business and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

Faichnie added: “The launch of the Edinburgh office is the first stage of our longer-term expansion plans in Scotland, which include adding more locations and broadening our range of advisory services. We are particularly pleased to welcome Antony on board.”