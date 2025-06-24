Cosmic Charging help close the Zero Emission vehicle mandate gap

Cosmic completed the largest EV installation at an apartment building anywhere in the UK signalling a change for the c.4million apartment-based households in the UK that struggle to charge electric cars at home.

Cosmic Charging, the UK’s leading specialist in EV charging for shared residential parking, today announced the completion of a landmark project at the prestigious Britannia Quay development in Leith. The fully funded retrofit installation equips 319 individual bays with the power, data and safety provisions needed for residents to add personal EV charge points conveniently at a later date.

22kW smart chargers have been installed for all existing Electric Vehicle drivers at the property. Thanks to the new infrastructure the remaining 300+ bays can be activated conveniently, affordably and with no disruption when individual residents require them..

“Large, high-density Multi Dwelling Developments are often written off as ‘too difficult’ when it comes to home charging,” said James Stevens, Director of Cosmic Charging. “We’ve proven that with the right funding model, technology partners and implementation, every resident can have a personal charger at an affordable price. Previously insurmountable challenges around power capacity, accurate billing, management responsibility and on site disruption have been met with Cosmic’s solutions.”

“Our residents wanted the convenience of charging at home without a costly, messy overhaul. We’ve been trying to get this done with no luck for 5 years. Cosmic Charging and the solution they have funded and implemented have delivered exactly that.

"We now have a future-proofed facility at our property that benefits the community for the shift to electric mobility and enhances the development of amenities for occupants now and into the future.” said Martin Dey, the lead resident for the project.

The installation comes just days after Cosmic Charging won the Low Carbon Transport Award at a ceremony hosted by the British Renewable Energy Association in London. Their nomination cited the importance of Cosmic’s mission; to provide affordable and convenient EV infrastructure to the 4 million households across the UK living in apartments and multi-dwelling homes.

Project Highlights

Scale: 319 bays across three car parks—believed to be the largest single retrofit of its kind in the UK residential sector

Smart, expandable design: Innovative cabling infrastructure + dynamic load management—ready for 100 % bay electrification

Property value enhancement; research suggests that the presence of such infrastructure can increase property values by up to 2.75%.

Carbon impact: Capacity to displace ~1,500 t CO₂e over the next decade (based on average UK grid factors, EV Adoption rates and mileage)

Funding model: This project has been funded with private finance provided by Cosmic Charging in conjunction with the use of the OZEV grant, with residents paying only for individual charger hardware and the electricity they use.

Supporting the UK & Scottish Net-Zero Targets

The Scottish Government aims to phase out new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045. Residential charging access is critical yet almost 40 % of UK households lack a private driveway or garage. By unlocking charging in shared car parks Cosmic Charging removes a major barrier to EV adoption—especially in urban areas like Leith where on-street charging is limited and most people don’t have off-street parking.

Next Steps

Cosmic Charging is already in discussions with housing associations, freeholders and property managers nationwide to replicate the Britannia Quay blueprint. The company expects to announce further large-scale retrofits before the end of 2025.

Cosmic Charging was founded by industry experts with a combined 35 years in EV charging in 2024. The charging landscape in the UK is unfair, we believe in a world where sustainable mobility is accessible to everyone, especially for those in urban, shared-living spaces that have been left behind by the EV transition. Cosmic finance and install the underlying infrastructure first, so residents can add chargers as a service later, often with zero upfront cost to the development as a whole.

Cosmic Charging benefit from a long list of enviable investors including serial entrepreneur at established electric vehicle infrastructure leader Erik Fairbairn who was recently appointed Chair Person at Cosmic.