Countdown is on until entries close for Private Business Awards 2025

The countdown is on until entries close for The Private Business Awards 2025, sponsored by BDO.

There are just two weeks to go before nominations close on March 21, with all UK registered private or PE-backed businesses with a turnover of £50m-£300m eligible to enter.

The inaugural awards programme, which serves to celebrate the mid-sized businesses that drive UK economic growth, aims to recognise the very best of private business in the UK.

The Private Business Awards is divided into 10 categories: Private Business of the Year, Tech Business of the Year, VC or PE-Backed Business of the Year, Social Enterprise of the Year, Scale up Business of the Year, Future Leader, CEO of the Year, Family Business of the Year, CFO of the Year and Transformation of the Year.

James Paterson

James Paterson, partner at BDO LLP in Scotland, commented: "The UK’s mid-market is at the heart of the Scottish economy, playing a vital role in job creation and boasting an impressive track record of growth, particularly against a backdrop of economic uncertainty.

“These private businesses, and the people who lead them, often sit in the shadows of the capital markets. It is a richly diverse community, hugely entrepreneurial, with some fantastic stories to tell and inspire. For private or PE-backed business in Scotland, the awards provide a great opportunity to be recognised and celebrated.”

Eligible businesses must be UK headquartered, be trading for a minimum of three years, with revenues between £50m-£300m, except for those entering the Social Enterprise of the Year and Scale Up Business of the Year categories.

Nominations can be made by individuals from both within or outside the eligible company. A shortlist will be announced in June, with finalists selected by an independent judging panel. Winners will be announced at the Private Business Awards Gala Dinner in London on September 11.

To learn more about the BDO Private Business Awards 2025 eligibility criteria, or to nominate an individual or a business, visit https://www.privatebusinessawards.com