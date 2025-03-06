Counting on success: new maths centre for Edinburgh

An Edinburgh family has opened a brand new maths learning centre in the heart of the city’s Morningside neighbourhood, promising to make a positive impact on the local community and the children it serves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a successful introductory period, Mathnasium will mark its full opening with a launch event on Saturday March 15, designed to showcase what’s on offer from the new learning centre. As the first Mathnasium centre to open in Scotland’s capital city, it’s an exciting opportunity to see how the educational brand supports students from Primary 1 right up to Higher level maths, with friends, family and local residents all welcome on the day. A magician will be on hand to keep everyone entertained, and there’s goodie bags for current students plus all those who book in for an initial assessment.

The centre is a new venture for the Mackintosh family - Lesley, Scott & Tara. Lesley & Scott have decades of experience between them in senior business and finance roles, while daughter Tara has worked with children throughout her career, developing strategies to motivate and inspire them through a range of challenges. As Director of the Mathnasium Edinburgh South centre, Tara will lead the team of instructors and run the daily business operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mathnasium Method™ is unique and proven around the world - with 94% of parents reporting an improvement in their child’s maths skills and understanding. The team’s expert instructors combine personalised learning plans with mental, verbal, visual, tactile, and written techniques to build maths knowledge level by level, ensuring that each student receives tailored instruction that meets their unique needs and learning styles, rather than a ‘one size fits all’ approach.

Housed in a bright, welcoming and newly-refurbished space, Mathnasium Edinburgh South already has a committed cohort of students, with opportunities for more to join following the full launch.

Housed in a bright, welcoming and newly-refurbished space, Mathnasium Edinburgh South already has a committed cohort of students, with opportunities for more to join following the full launch. The sessions are tailored for all abilities - offering support for those who may be struggling to master concepts at any level, and providing additional challenge and extension work for those who love maths and want to take their learning further.

Tara Mackintosh, director of Mathnasium Edinburgh South, said: “We’re so excited to announce our launch event and to bring Mathnasium to Edinburgh. With declining numbers of students achieving maths qualifications in Scotland, it’s something that I feel really passionate about - it’s a core skill that’s more important than ever. When maths is taught in the right way, it’s fun and can help build personal confidence. We want to make this a welcoming, engaging space for learners at all levels and empower children to count on success in maths with our support.”

Scott Mackintosh, partner Mathnasium Edinburgh South, said:“Lesley and I are extremely proud to launch such a community-focused business alongside our daughter, bringing together all of our career experiences and skills to develop what we plan to be the first of several such learning centres. We truly believe that children should have the greatest chance of success, in a safe space and environment where they can develop social interactions and build confidence through maths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From a business perspective, this is a really exciting opportunity and we see huge scope for growth. Mathnasium is a proven international brand and we’re proud to bring it to Edinburgh for the first time. Morningside is a perfect location for the business, with a large number of families living and working nearby and a thriving high street. We’ve enjoyed making connections with so many of the local traders already and look forward to supporting the learning of a new generation of students here in Edinburgh.”

An Edinburgh family has opened a brand new maths learning centre in the heart of the city’s Morningside neighbourhood, promising to make a positive impact on the local community and the children it serves.

John Preston, Managing Director of Mathnasium, said:"We are thrilled to see Mathnasium expand into Edinburgh with the opening of this fantastic new centre in Morningside. Scott, Lesley and Tara bring incredible passion for education, and their commitment to helping children develop a love for maths aligns perfectly with our mission. At Mathnasium, we believe that every child has the potential to excel in maths when given the right support and guidance. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this centre will have on families in the local community for years to come."

Based at 178-182 Morningside Road, the Mathnasium Edinburgh South centre offers maths-only instruction with a focused, caring, and fun learning approach that delivers proven results.

The launch event will take place on Saturday March 15 from 12 - 2pm, with all welcome to drop in, meet the team and learn more about how the Mathnasium Method supports students to achieve maths success. Enrolments are open now for children aged 5 to 15 to join classes following an assessment to pinpoint their level and goals.