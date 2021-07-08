Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Edinburgh-based company which connects skiers and snowboarders with some of Europe’s best instructors was hit hard by the impacts of Covid-19.

Maison Sport felt the effects of closures at countless resorts across Europe and ski holidays cancelled for many. The funding has given the tech start-up a much-needed financial boost, allowing the platform to continue to support independent instructors across Europe.

The Future Fund - developed by the government and delivered by the British Business Bank - was established to support the UK’s innovative businesses affected by Covid-19.

It was created for businesses unable to access other government business support programmes, due to being pre-revenue or pre-profit and typically reliant on equity investment.

With a third-party investor willing to support the growth and ambitions of Maison Sport, the trio of founders were able to apply for the convertible loan which saw the government match their investor funds.

Over the past six months, the business has secured further funds from their existing advisory board members Kevin Byrne, Founder of Checkatrade.com and serial entrepreneur Lorenz Bogaert, as well as new investor, Gareth Williams, Co-Founder of Skyscanner.

Founder and CEO Nick Robinson says: “We’ve worked so hard to remain positive and ambitious over this past year or so. The Future Fund initiative has really given us a boost to move on to the next level. As the only platform dedicated to independent instructors, we’re really optimistic about the way Maison Sport is evolving and we’re looking forward to spreading our vision globally.”

