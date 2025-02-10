Craigiehall Meadows welcomes first residents to site

Homeowners delighted with fully renovated homes at former army HQ

A former army neighbourhood undergoing a transformation into a vibrant new community has welcomed its first homeowners, marking a significant milestone.

Craigiehall Meadows, managed by Ralph Sayer and located on the northwest fringe of Edinburgh is proving hugely popular with buyers, as more than half of the first phase of homes are sold.

Among the new homeowners at the former British Army Scotland headquarters is Tracy Kershaw, who has moved from Drylaw after 25 years, securing a two-bedroom Juniper house on Hillside Road.

Tracy Kershaw with the keys to her new home

Tracy, 46, who moves into her new home along with her Jack Russell Alfie and Staffy Buster, said: “This is a fantastic development, and I couldn’t be happier with my new home.

“The whole process of moving was incredibly smooth, and the team made everything effortless. You always worry about last-minute hiccups, but from start to finish, Ralph Sayer’s support was professional, straightforward, and completely stress-free.

"The views of the Pentlands were a huge selling point for me. I’ve always loved having a great view, and with fantastic walking routes like Cammo Estate and Dalmeny Estate, along with the River Almond right on my doorstep, it’s the perfect spot for both me and Alfie.

"As a nurse, having an easy commute was really important, and this development has made getting to and from work at the Western General Hospital simple, which is a huge bonus.”

Tracy Kershaw's new home

Hillside Roat at Craigiehall Meadows blends the area’s rich history with contemporary living, offering two- and three-bedroom semi-detached properties with spacious layouts and generous gardens.

The first phase of homes in Craigiehall Meadows include the two-bedroom Juniper (£255,000) and three-bedroom Poplar (£320,000), both of which feature refurbished interiors and exteriors.

Located on Hillside Road, the homes provide easy access to Edinburgh city centre, major transport routes, and nearby amenities, while offering a peaceful rural setting.

Tzana Webster, Head of Estate Agency at Ralph Sayer said: “Hillside Road is on track to be fully sold out, and we’re seeing strong momentum across the development, particularly in the Primrose and Riverside areas, which will be larger family homes with spacious gardens and high-quality finishes.

Tracy Kershaw with her dog Alfie

"Looking at how far the site has come in less than 12 months is a testament to the incredible team we have working across the development.

“From a once-dormant site to a thriving new community, it’s fantastic to see buyers securing their dream homes in such a unique and well-connected location."

The development has already sparked significant interest from families and those looking to buy their first home, with developers urging prospective residents to act quickly. Viewings are by appointment only and can be arranged through Ralph Sayer.

Nestled against the River Almond and surrounded by mature woodlands, it offers a prime semi-rural location while remaining well-connected to sought-after neighbourhoods such as Cammo, Cramond, and Dalmeny.

Tracy Kershaw and Tzana Webster with her Craigie's Farm hamper

Once home to military families, the site, originally acquired in 1939 and pivotal in the 1945 German surrender in Norway, later became the Scottish Army HQ, housing regiments like The Black Watch until its closure in 2014.

Hillside Road features affordable homes, ideal for first time buyers, downsizers and buy-to-rent owners, while Riverside and Primrose will provide larger, high-spec family residences.

Combining modern comfort with a rich sense of history, the development offers a rare opportunity for buyers seeking natural surroundings with easy city access.

Those interested in the development can register their interest here - https://www.craigiehall-meadows.co.uk/