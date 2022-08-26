Craigies Farm Shop and Café reveals major redesign

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The husband-and-wife team have invested £200,000 in modernising the café, deli and shop of the popular visitor destination to create a stylish, welcoming environment for visitors.

John Sinclair, founder and owner of Craigies, said:“The redesign and refit at Craigies Farm are part of our 10-year development plan and we are delighted to have now launched this exciting redesign. The new layout and design reflect our values and heritage while giving customers an improved, modern café and shopping experience.”

He added: “We are invested in offering quality across all areas of our business and are particularly pleased to reveal this vibrant redesign in difficult times, so our customers have a warm and welcoming environment in which to meet and be together. It is also a bright, airy and stylish place to work and our team love it!”

Craigies Farm appointed hospitality design specialist Tim Wicken of Arrange Spaces to convert the interiors into a rustic country retreat with a modern feel.

The new design connects the countryside through a mix of high-quality timber and bespoke joinery, combined with a palette of vibrant colours and natural finishes.

Agricultural elements such as barn doors and sliding window shutters have contrast with bright, luxurious fabrics. Light levels have been balanced with the addition of lamps to add warmth and atmosphere, while cosy corners and nooks offer more intimate and private seating.

The café has been extended to incorporate a former meeting room, providing an additional flexible seating area that can be sectioned off by sliding reeded glass doors. Soft wall panelling buffers and balances noise levels whilst adding to the organic feel of the space.

Tim Wickens of Arrange Spaces said: “We have worked with Craigies Farm to bring to life an ambitious flowing design scheme and a hospitality environment that works in harmony across three key spaces, connecting the space to the surrounding rural environment.