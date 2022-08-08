Craigies Farm shortlisted for national award

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family owned and run Craigies sees thousands of visitors from across Scotland flock to Pick Your Own every year to pick a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables – including strawberries, raspberries, cherries & sunflowers in the summer months and pumpkins and apples in the autumn.

The South Queensferry business is the only Scottish entrant shortlisted this year, with the other four finalists from England.

John Sinclair, owner of Craigies Farm said: “We are delighted to once again be shortlisted as finalists for Pick Your Own Farm of the Year.

"It is a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our wonderful customers that our Pick Your Own continues to thrive and grow year on year – it is something we are hugely proud of.”

Chairman of awards organisers the Farm Retail Association, Rupert Evans, said: “We have had a record number of entries in the PYO category this year and the calibre of the entrants has been phenomenal, which will make it a tough category to judge.

"We look forward to seeing entrants from all remaining categories now and celebrating the very best in the business at our awards ceremony next March. Good luck to all our finalists!”