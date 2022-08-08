Craigies Farm shortlisted for national award

Family owned and run Craigies sees thousands of visitors from across Scotland flock to Pick Your Own every year to pick a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables – including strawberries, raspberries, cherries & sunflowers in the summer months and pumpkins and apples in the autumn.
The South Queensferry business is the only Scottish entrant shortlisted this year, with the other four finalists from England.
John Sinclair, owner of Craigies Farm said: “We are delighted to once again be shortlisted as finalists for Pick Your Own Farm of the Year.
Most Popular
-
1
Petrol prices Edinburgh: Here are the cheapest places to buy fuel in the Capital as petrol firms keep prices high
-
2
Fish and Chips Edinburgh: The 10 best Edinburgh fish and chip shops - as voted by EEN readers
-
3
Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch: Swatch gives update on MoonSwatch availability – and Edinburgh still only location outside London selling ‘hottest watch on the planet’
-
4
Best pubs in Edinburgh: The 19 best Edinburgh pubs to visit, as chosen by our readers
-
5
New Edinburgh Lidl store will open later this year in Corstorphine
"It is a testament to the hard work of our team and the loyalty of our wonderful customers that our Pick Your Own continues to thrive and grow year on year – it is something we are hugely proud of.”
Chairman of awards organisers the Farm Retail Association, Rupert Evans, said: “We have had a record number of entries in the PYO category this year and the calibre of the entrants has been phenomenal, which will make it a tough category to judge.
"We look forward to seeing entrants from all remaining categories now and celebrating the very best in the business at our awards ceremony next March. Good luck to all our finalists!”
Finalists will be showcased at an Awards Gala Dinner held in March on a date and venue to be announced.